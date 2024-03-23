Pankit Thakker Slams Anurag Kashyap's 'Stay Away' Post For Newcomers; Calls It Derogatory, Disappointing

Anurag Kashyap Controversy: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for helming films like Dev D and Bombay Velvet, recently lashed out at newcomers in an Instagram post, revealing his rates for meetings. This move is aimed at those who approach him without serious intent.

TV STAR UNHAPPY WITH ANURAG KASHYAP'S CONTROVERSIAL POST

Now popular TV actor Pankit Thakker, last seen in Ekta Kapoor's TV show Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka, has reacted to the filmmaker's social media note and feels it is a derogatory statement.

Sharing his views about Kashyap's statement, Pankit Thakker said, "I'm someone who deeply respects his contributions to Indian cinema. However, it is with disappointment and concern that I address my disappointment. In his post, he expressed frustration with newcomers and announced his intention to charge exorbitant fees for meetings. While I acknowledge that the film industry can be overwhelming and time-consuming, his approach exhibits a lack of professionalism and compassion towards aspiring talents. I humbly urge him to reconsider the impact of his words and actions as they resonate with aspiring filmmakers and artists."

He continued, "As established members of the film fraternity, we have a duty to support and nurture young talent. We understand that not every encounter may lead to a fruitful collaboration, but to label them as "mediocre shit" is both disrespectful and demoralizing. Instead, let us remember that our own journeys were paved with opportunities given by someone who believed in us. It is now our turn to extend that same courtesy to emerging creatives."

The actor added, "Artistic endeavors, such as filmmaking, thrive on collaboration and varied perspectives. By attaching monetary value to every meeting, we inadvertently discourage potential groundbreaking work. Innovation and creativity flourish in an environment that encourages dialogue and welcomes fresh ideas. Let us not undermine the power of a genuine conversation by reducing it to a financial transaction."

Talking ahead, he mentioned, "While his frustration is understandable, it is essential to address it in a more considerate manner. If he wish to prioritize his time and only engage with individuals who align with his creative vision, it is best to communicate this directly. Publicly announcing exorbitant rates and using derogatory language sends a message of indifference and arrogance, tarnishing his admirable legacy."

He concluded, "Furthermore, it is crucial to recognize the vulnerable state of mind that many aspiring filmmakers find themselves in. They are embarking on a challenging journey, often filled with self-doubt and uncertainties. As esteemed members of the industry, it is incumbent upon us to provide guidance, mentorship, and support, not discourage and isolate. In conclusion, as a fellow actor and admirer of his work, I implore him, to reconsider his recent Instagram post. Let us reaffirm our commitment to fostering creativity, respecting new talents, and exhibiting the generosity that was once extended to all of us."