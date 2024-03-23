Pankit Thakker Slams Anurag Kashyap's 'Stay Away' Post For Newcomers; Calls It Derogatory, Disappointing

Anurag
Kashyap
Controversy:
Filmmaker
Anurag
Kashyap,
known
for
helming
films
like
Dev
D
and
Bombay
Velvet,
recently
lashed
out
at
newcomers
in
an
Instagram
post,
revealing
his
rates
for
meetings.
This
move
is
aimed
at
those
who
approach
him
without
serious
intent.
TV
STAR
UNHAPPY
WITH
ANURAG
KASHYAP'S
CONTROVERSIAL
POST
Now
popular
TV
actor
Pankit
Thakker,
last
seen
in
Ekta
Kapoor's
TV
show
Barsatein
-
Mausam
Pyaar
Ka,
has
reacted
to
the
filmmaker's
social
media
note
and
feels
it
is
a
derogatory
statement.
Sharing
his
views
about
Kashyap's
statement,
Pankit
Thakker
said,
"I'm
someone
who
deeply
respects
his
contributions
to
Indian
cinema.
However,
it
is
with
disappointment
and
concern
that
I
address
my
disappointment.
In
his
post,
he
expressed
frustration
with
newcomers
and
announced
his
intention
to
charge
exorbitant
fees
for
meetings.
While
I
acknowledge
that
the
film
industry
can
be
overwhelming
and
time-consuming,
his
approach
exhibits
a
lack
of
professionalism
and
compassion
towards
aspiring
talents.
I
humbly
urge
him
to
reconsider
the
impact
of
his
words
and
actions
as
they
resonate
with
aspiring
filmmakers
and
artists."
He
continued,
"As
established
members
of
the
film
fraternity,
we
have
a
duty
to
support
and
nurture
young
talent.
We
understand
that
not
every
encounter
may
lead
to
a
fruitful
collaboration,
but
to
label
them
as
"mediocre
shit" is
both
disrespectful
and
demoralizing.
Instead,
let
us
remember
that
our
own
journeys
were
paved
with
opportunities
given
by
someone
who
believed
in
us.
It
is
now
our
turn
to
extend
that
same
courtesy
to
emerging
creatives."
The
actor
added,
"Artistic
endeavors,
such
as
filmmaking,
thrive
on
collaboration
and
varied
perspectives.
By
attaching
monetary
value
to
every
meeting,
we
inadvertently
discourage
potential
groundbreaking
work.
Innovation
and
creativity
flourish
in
an
environment
that
encourages
dialogue
and
welcomes
fresh
ideas.
Let
us
not
undermine
the
power
of
a
genuine
conversation
by
reducing
it
to
a
financial
transaction."
Talking
ahead,
he
mentioned,
"While
his
frustration
is
understandable,
it
is
essential
to
address
it
in
a
more
considerate
manner.
If
he
wish
to
prioritize
his
time
and
only
engage
with
individuals
who
align
with
his
creative
vision,
it
is
best
to
communicate
this
directly.
Publicly
announcing
exorbitant
rates
and
using
derogatory
language
sends
a
message
of
indifference
and
arrogance,
tarnishing
his
admirable
legacy."
He
concluded,
"Furthermore,
it
is
crucial
to
recognize
the
vulnerable
state
of
mind
that
many
aspiring
filmmakers
find
themselves
in.
They
are
embarking
on
a
challenging
journey,
often
filled
with
self-doubt
and
uncertainties.
As
esteemed
members
of
the
industry,
it
is
incumbent
upon
us
to
provide
guidance,
mentorship,
and
support,
not
discourage
and
isolate.
In
conclusion,
as
a
fellow
actor
and
admirer
of
his
work,
I
implore
him,
to
reconsider
his
recent
Instagram
post.
Let
us
reaffirm
our
commitment
to
fostering
creativity,
respecting
new
talents,
and
exhibiting
the
generosity
that
was
once
extended
to
all
of
us."