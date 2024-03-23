Stay The F*** Away - Anurag Kashyap Blasts ‘Mediocre’ Newcomers In Viral Post; Shares Rate Card (DEETS)

Anurag Kashyap Viral Post: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has consistently pushed the envelope of storytelling with his distinctive directorial flair and commitment to authenticity. From Gangs Of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, the filmmaker has frequently been at the center of attention, particularly due to his controversial viewpoints.

Staying true to form, he recently caused a stir on the internet by announcing his decision to charge 'mediocre' newcomers seeking to engage in discussions and exchange ideas with him. Yes, you read that right!

Renowned filmmaker and mentor Anurag Kashyap recently voiced his frustration with assisting newcomers in the industry. Taking a bold stance, he shared a rate card for his time, indicating that those who can afford his services should reach out while suggesting that those who cannot should refrain from seeking his assistance.

This statement reflects Kashyap's apparent fatigue with dedicating his time and expertise to aspiring talents who may not fully value or utilize his guidance. It also underscores the economic aspect of mentorship in the film industry, where established figures like Kashyap may feel undervalued for their contributions to newcomers' careers.

Despite his stance, Kashyap is known for giving breaks to many newcomers in his work. Films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, Aamir, and Masaan prominently feature new actors. Notable talents like Vicky Kaushal and Rajeev Khandelwal received their first breaks in Bollywood from Kashyap. He has previously stated that he prefers working with newcomers because they allow filmmakers to execute their vision without interference.

Now, with his expressed reluctance to work with newcomers, it may pave the way for established actors to feature in his films.

Anurag Kashyap is set to make his acting debut in the Malayalam film industry. He will be starring in Aashiq Abu's upcoming film Rifle Club, alongside actors like Dileesh Pothan and Vincy Aloshious.