Stay The F*** Away - Anurag Kashyap Blasts ‘Mediocre’ Newcomers In Viral Post; Shares Rate Card (DEETS)

Anurag
Kashyap
Viral
Post:
Filmmaker
Anurag
Kashyap
has
consistently
pushed
the
envelope
of
storytelling
with
his
distinctive
directorial
flair
and
commitment
to
authenticity.
From
Gangs
Of
Wasseypur
to
Sacred
Games,
the
filmmaker
has
frequently
been
at
the
center
of
attention,
particularly
due
to
his
controversial
viewpoints.
Staying
true
to
form,
he
recently
caused
a
stir
on
the
internet
by
announcing
his
decision
to
charge
'mediocre'
newcomers
seeking
to
engage
in
discussions
and
exchange
ideas
with
him.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Renowned
filmmaker
and
mentor
Anurag
Kashyap
recently
voiced
his
frustration
with
assisting
newcomers
in
the
industry.
Taking
a
bold
stance,
he
shared
a
rate
card
for
his
time,
indicating
that
those
who
can
afford
his
services
should
reach
out
while
suggesting
that
those
who
cannot
should
refrain
from
seeking
his
assistance.
This
statement
reflects
Kashyap's
apparent
fatigue
with
dedicating
his
time
and
expertise
to
aspiring
talents
who
may
not
fully
value
or
utilize
his
guidance.
It
also
underscores
the
economic
aspect
of
mentorship
in
the
film
industry,
where
established
figures
like
Kashyap
may
feel
undervalued
for
their
contributions
to
newcomers'
careers.
Despite
his
stance,
Kashyap
is
known
for
giving
breaks
to
many
newcomers
in
his
work.
Films
like
Gangs
of
Wasseypur,
Black
Friday,
Aamir,
and
Masaan
prominently
feature
new
actors.
Notable
talents
like
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Rajeev
Khandelwal
received
their
first
breaks
in
Bollywood
from
Kashyap.
He
has
previously
stated
that
he
prefers
working
with
newcomers
because
they
allow
filmmakers
to
execute
their
vision
without
interference.
Now,
with
his
expressed
reluctance
to
work
with
newcomers,
it
may
pave
the
way
for
established
actors
to
feature
in
his
films.
Anurag
Kashyap
is
set
to
make
his
acting
debut
in
the
Malayalam
film
industry.
He
will
be
starring
in
Aashiq
Abu's
upcoming
film
Rifle
Club,
alongside
actors
like
Dileesh
Pothan
and
Vincy
Aloshious.
Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 17:02 [IST]