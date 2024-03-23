Ankita Lokhande Getting Typecast In Movies; Is TV Image Playing The Spoilsport For Her?

Ankita
Lokhande
is
one
of
the
biggest
names
on
television.
Till
now,
she
has
done
only
one
fiction
show,
Pavitra
Rishta,
and
even
though
she
left
the
show
in
2014,
a
decade
back,
people
still
remember
her
as
Archana.
There's
no
doubt
that
Ankita
won
many
hearts
with
her
performance
as
Archana
in
Pavitra
Rishta.
However,
clealy,
she
is
not
getting
her
dues
in
movies.
The
actress
made
her
Bollywood
debut
with
a
supporting
role
in
Manikarnika:
The
Queen
of
Jhansi.
She
played
the
role
of
Jhalkari
Bai
in
it,
and
received
good
reviews
for
her
performance.
She
later
starred
in
Baaghi
3
in
which
she
had
a
very
small
role,
and
nothing
much
to
do.
Now,
after
nearly
four
years,
Ankita
has
made
her
big
screen
comeback
with
Swatantrya
Veer
Savarkar
in
which
she
plays
the
role
of
Yamunabai
Savarkar,
wife
of
Veer
Savarkar.
Well,
the
role
doesn't
have
much
to
offer
apart
from
a
couple
emotional
scenes
which
is
not
exactly,
but
something
similar
to
what
she
did
in
Manikarnika.
Even
when
we
talk
about
her
OTT
project,
Pavitra
Rishta:
It's
Never
Too
Late,
looked
more
like
a
TV
show.
So,
it
looks
like
Ankita
is
getting
typecast
in
same
kind
of
emotional
roles,
and
as
an
actress
she
is
not
able
to
grow.
Earlier,
many
actresses
coming
from
the
TV
background
have
spoken
about
how
they
get
typecast
in
Bollywood,
and
we
wonder
if
the
same
thing
is
happening
with
Ankita.
If
we
talk
about
her
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
17,
even
that
looks
like
a
family
drama
due
to
the
involvement
of
her
mother-in-law.
We
didn't
much
get
to
see
Ankita
as
an
individual
in
the
show.
While
everyone
had
thought
that
she
would
win
Bigg
Boss,
the
actress
couldn't
even
make
it
to
the
top
3.
Currently,
Ankita
has
no
projects
that
are
officially
announced.
But,
let's
hope
soon
we
get
to
watch
her
a
film
or
an
OTT
show
that
does
justice
to
her
talent.