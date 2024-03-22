Swatantra Veer Savarkar Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Hours After Its Release: Reports

Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar
Leaked:
In
a
shocking
twist,
the
Randeep
Hooda-directed
Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar,
starring
the
talented
actor
himself
and
Ankita
Lokhande
as
the
female
lead,
has
been
unlawfully
leaked
in
high
definition
(HD)
on
the
internet
just
hours
after
its
official
release
in
the
theatres
today
(March
22).
The
movie,
which
revolves
around
the
life
of
freedom
fighter
Veer
Savarkar,
is
directed
and
produced
by
Randeep
Hooda
himself,
in
partnership
with
Zee
Studios,
Sandeep
Singh,
Anand
Palit,
and
Sam
Khan.
Randeep
Hooda
takes
on
the
role
of
the
titular
character
in
Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar,
and
fans
have
eagerly
anticipated
its
theatrical
release
since
its
announcement.
However,
the
unauthorized
HD
leak
shortly
after
its
official
release
presents
a
substantial
threat
to
the
highly
anticipated
project
and
its
committed
team.
SWATANTRA
VEER
SAVARKAR
LEAKED
ONLINE
IN
HD
FOR
FREE
DOWNLOAD
March
22
saw
the
much-awaited
release
of
Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar
in
theaters,
delighting
fans
of
Randeep
Hooda
and
Bigg
Boss
17
finalist
Ankita
Lokhande.
The
movie
depicts
Savarkar's
strategic
efforts
to
secure
India's
freedom,
detailing
his
time
in
the
Kaala
Paani
jail.
By
aiming
to
raise
awareness
about
Savarkar's
ideology
and
his
unwavering
commitment
to
a
free
and
united
India,
the
film
endeavors
to
inspire
audiences
with
his
visionary
outlook
and
determination.
Although
Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar
is
anticipated
to
experience
a
notable
surge
over
the
weekend
owing
to
positive
word
of
mouth,
a
Latestly
report
indicates
that
the
film
has
unfortunately
been
targeted
by
piracy,
leading
to
its
widespread
availability
for
free
streaming
and
high-definition
downloads
on
numerous
online
platforms.
SAY
NO
TO
PIRACY
While
the
temptation
to
watch
a
newly
released
film
or
web
series
for
free
may
be
strong,
it's
important
to
understand
that
engaging
in
such
activities
constitutes
an
illegal
and
non-bailable
offense.
Piracy
not
only
damages
the
hard
work
of
individuals
in
the
entertainment
industry
but
also
undermines
the
revenue
generated
from
creative
endeavors.
Therefore,
it
is
essential
for
everyone
to
stand
in
solidarity
with
artists
and
filmmakers
by
accessing
content
through
legal
and
authorized
channels.
Let's
refrain
from
piracy
and
choose
to
consume
content
in
a
way
that
respects
intellectual
property
rights.
DISCLAIMER:
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy,
as
it
is
a
criminal
offence
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
that
you
refrain
from
participating
in
any
such
practise
or
encouraging
piracy
in
any
form.
Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2024, 14:32 [IST]