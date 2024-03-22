Swatantra Veer Savarkar X Review: Very Blunt & On Your Face Movie; Randeep Delivers Strong Performance

Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar
X
Review:
After
the
underperformance
of
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Disha
Patani,
and
Raashii
Khanna
starrer
Yodha
last
week,
two
new
Hindi
films
have
hit
the
theatres
today
(March
22)
-
Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar
and
Madgaon
Express.
However,
here,
we'll
talk
about
the
film
featuring
Randeep
Hooda
and
Ankita
Lokhande
in
the
lead
roles.
The
film,
centered
around
the
life
of
freedom
fighter
Veer
Savarkar,
is
directed
and
produced
by
Randeep
Hooda
himself,
in
collaboration
with
Zee
Studios,
Sandeep
Singh,
Anand
Palit,
and
Sam
Khan.
Randeep
Hooda
portrays
the
titular
character
in
Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar
and
fans
have
been
eagerly
awaiting
its
theatrical
release
ever
since
its
announcement.
From
the
teaser
to
the
trailer,
every
aspect
of
the
film
has
captured
attention
and
left
audiences
yearning
for
more.
After
all,
everyone
has
been
eagerly
anticipating
seeing
another
strong
performance
from
Randeep
Hooda.
Now
that
Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar
has
finally
premiered
in
theaters
today,
social
media
is
abuzz
with
praise
for
the
actor's
strong
performance.
Check
the
film's
X
review
here.
SWATANTRA
VEER
SAVARKAR
X
REVIEW
Sharing
his
thoughts
about
the
film,
an
X
(earlier
known
as
Twitter)
wrote,
"Randeep
Hooda
deserves
a
National
award
for
his
portrayal
of
Veer
Savarkar.
Story
wise
he
hasn't
pulled
any
punches.
He
hasn't
left
any
stone
unturned.
Very
Blunt
and
on-your-face
movie.
#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar"
Randeep
Hooda
deserves
a
National
award
for
his
portrayal
of
Veer
Savarkar.
Story
wise
he
hasn't
pulled
any
punches.
He
hasn't
left
any
stone
unturned.
Very
Blunt
and
on
your
face
movie.#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar
Another
social
media
user
shared
his
review
of
Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar
and
stated,
"I
Watched
Super-Hit
Movie
#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar.
What
an
Amazing
Movie.
Loved
it.
Thank
u
@RandeepHooda
@anky1912
@savarkarthefilm
for
Giving
a
Blockbuster
Movie."
Another
post
reads,
"Watched
#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar
movie
premiere
show.
@RandeepHooda
has
made
a
commendable
attempt
to
bring
the
sacrifices
&
sufferings
of
the
Savarkar
family
for
Indian
freedom
to
the
world
through
this
film.
It's
a
genuine
effort
by
him.
Must
watch
for
youngsters
&
critics."
Watched
#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar
movie
premiere
show.
@RandeepHooda
has
made
a
commendable
attempt
to
bring
the
sacrifices
&
sufferings
of
the
Savarkar
family
for
Indian
freedom
to
the
world
through
this
film.
It's
a
genuine
effort
by
him.
SWATANTRA
VEER
SAVARKAR
PLOT
AND
ALL
YOU
NEED
TO
KNOW
For
the
uninitiated,
Swatantra
Veer
Savarkar
delves
deep
into
the
life
of
Hindutva
ideologue
and
freedom
fighter
Veer
Savarkar,
aiming
to
highlight
his
significant
contributions
to
India's
struggle
for
independence.
The
film
portrays
Savarkar's
strategic
endeavors
towards
securing
India's
freedom,
including
his
experiences
in
the
Kaala
Paani
jail.
With
a
focus
on
spreading
awareness
about
Savarkar's
ideology
and
his
relentless
pursuit
of
a
free
and
united
India,
the
film
seeks
to
inspire
audiences
with
his
vision
and
determination.