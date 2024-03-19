Citadel: Honey Bunny To Dupahiya: Prime Video Announces New Slate Of Shows Set To Release This Year

Prime Video Announces New Shows: The annual Amazon Prime Video event is currently going on in Mumbai today (March 19). It will showcase upcoming Prime Video Original movies and series. The event includes around 100 stars, shows, and films. The live show will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, confirmed Netflix.

From Varun Dhawan and Samatha Ruth Prabh starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny to Dupahiya featuring Bhuvan Arora, let's take a look at the show introduced at the event so far:

Fallout

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind-and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

The series comes from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Produced By: Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Executive Produced By: Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Athena Wickham, Todd Howard, James Altman

Cast: Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones

Matka King (Hindi)

In this fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka', which takes the city by storm and democratizes a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

Production Company: Roy Kapur Films

Produced By: Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagaraj Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashish Aryan, and Ashwini Sidwani

Director: Nagraj Manjule

Writers: Abhay Koranne and Nagraj Manjule

Key Cast: Vijay Varma

Inspector Rishi (Tamil)

In this supernatural horror series, skeptical crime branch Inspector Rishi Nandhan investigates a string of peculiar murders intertwined with supernatural occurrences. As he unravels the mysteries, he confronts both the chilling crimes and his own inner turmoil.

Production Company: Make Believe Productions

Writer, Director, and Creative Producer: Nandhini JS

Producer: Shukdev Lahiri

Executive Producer: Jithin Thorai

Key Cast: Naveen Chandra, Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel

The Rana Connection (Telugu)

An exciting and curiosity-piquing talk show hosted by celebrated actor Rana Daggubati, featuring his friends and contemporaries from Indian cinema.

Production Company: Spirit Media Pvt Ltd

Producers: Rajeev Ranjan and Prashanth Potluri

Key Cast: Rana Daggubati

Rangeen (Hindi)

Confronted with an uncomfortable truth about his marriage, a middle-aged husband takes an unusual path, forcing him to re-evaluate his ideas of manhood and morality.

Production Company: Kabir Khan Entertainment LLP

Producer: Rajan Kapoor

Creative Producer: Kabir Khan

Creators: Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi

Directors: Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua

Writers: Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi

Key Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajashri Deshpande, and Taaruk Raina

