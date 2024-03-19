Citadel: Honey Bunny To Dupahiya: Prime Video Announces New Slate Of Shows Set To Release This Year

Prime
Video
Announces
New
Shows:
The
annual
Amazon
Prime
Video
event
is
currently
going
on
in
Mumbai
today
(March
19).
It
will
showcase
upcoming
Prime
Video
Original
movies
and
series.
The
event
includes
around
100
stars,
shows,
and
films.
The
live
show
will
be
streamed
on
YouTube,
Facebook,
and
Twitter,
confirmed
Netflix.
From
Varun
Dhawan
and
Samatha
Ruth
Prabh
starrer
Citadel:
Honey
Bunny
to
Dupahiya
featuring
Bhuvan
Arora,
let's
take
a
look
at
the
show
introduced
at
the
event
so
far:
Fallout
Based
on
one
of
the
greatest
video
game
series
of
all
time,
Fallout
is
the
story
of
haves
and
have-nots
in
a
world
in
which
there's
almost
nothing
left
to
have.
Two-hundred
years
after
the
apocalypse,
the
gentle
denizens
of
luxury
fallout
shelters
are
forced
to
return
to
the
irradiated
hellscape
their
ancestors
left
behind-and
are
shocked
to
discover
an
incredibly
complex,
gleefully
weird,
and
highly
violent
universe
waiting
for
them.
The
series
comes
from
Kilter
Films
and
executive
producers
Jonathan
Nolan
and
Lisa
Joy.
Produced
By:
Amazon
MGM
Studios
and
Kilter
Films
produce
in
association
with
Bethesda
Game
Studios
and
Bethesda
Softworks
Executive
Produced
By:
Geneva
Robertson-Dworet,
Graham
Wagner,
Jonathan
Nolan,
Lisa
Joy,
Athena
Wickham,
Todd
Howard,
James
Altman
Cast:
Ella
Purnell,
Walton
Goggins,
Aaron
Moten,
Moisés
Arias,
Kyle
MacLachlan,
Sarita
Choudhury,
Michael
Emerson,
Leslie
Uggams,
Frances
Turner,
Dave
Register,
Zach
Cherry,
Johnny
Pemberton,
Rodrigo
Luzzi,
Annabel
O'Hagan,
and
Xelia
Mendes-Jones
Asset
Link:
https://amznstudios.box.com/s/dl1hfhssbffbd1z90eqn81lhg3b7gq30
Matka
King
(Hindi)
In
this
fictional
tale
set
in
1960s
Mumbai,
an
enterprising
cotton
trader
who
craves
legitimacy
and
respect
starts
a
new
gambling
game
dubbed
'Matka',
which
takes
the
city
by
storm
and
democratizes
a
terrain
previously
reserved
for
the
rich
and
elite.
Production
Company:
Roy
Kapur
Films
Produced
By:
Siddharth
Roy
Kapur,
Nagaraj
Manjule,
Gargi
Kulkarni,
Ashish
Aryan,
and
Ashwini
Sidwani
Director:
Nagraj
Manjule
Writers:
Abhay
Koranne
and
Nagraj
Manjule
Key
Cast:
Vijay
Varma
Asset
Link:
https://amznstudios.box.com/s/dfsvlggy15qtbv9gfeu2733ybqchk7d6
Inspector
Rishi
(Tamil)
In
this
supernatural
horror
series,
skeptical
crime
branch
Inspector
Rishi
Nandhan
investigates
a
string
of
peculiar
murders
intertwined
with
supernatural
occurrences.
As
he
unravels
the
mysteries,
he
confronts
both
the
chilling
crimes
and
his
own
inner
turmoil.
Production
Company:
Make
Believe
Productions
Writer,
Director,
and
Creative
Producer:
Nandhini
JS
Producer:
Shukdev
Lahiri
Executive
Producer:
Jithin
Thorai
Key
Cast:
Naveen
Chandra,
Sunainaa,
Kanna
Ravi,
Malini
Jeevarathnam,
Srikrishna
Dayal,
and
Kumaravel
Asset
Link:
https://amznstudios.box.com/s/dcvekx1ci4l3f26j0y61sm66vxsmkw7q
The
Rana
Connection
(Telugu)
An
exciting
and
curiosity-piquing
talk
show
hosted
by
celebrated
actor
Rana
Daggubati,
featuring
his
friends
and
contemporaries
from
Indian
cinema.
Production
Company:
Spirit
Media
Pvt
Ltd
Producers:
Rajeev
Ranjan
and
Prashanth
Potluri
Key
Cast:
Rana
Daggubati
Asset
Link:
https://amznstudios.box.com/s/ev0zxokswbo4t4veb5d5ogvx7tt77o1s
Rangeen
(Hindi)
Confronted
with
an
uncomfortable
truth
about
his
marriage,
a
middle-aged
husband
takes
an
unusual
path,
forcing
him
to
re-evaluate
his
ideas
of
manhood
and
morality.
Production
Company:
Kabir
Khan
Entertainment
LLP
Producer:
Rajan
Kapoor
Creative
Producer:
Kabir
Khan
Creators:
Amardeep
Galsin
and
Amir
Rizvi
Directors:
Kopal
Naithani
and
Pranjal
Dua
Writers:
Amardeep
Galsin
and
Amir
Rizvi
Key
Cast:
Vineet
Kumar
Singh,
Rajashri
Deshpande,
and
Taaruk
Raina
Asset
Link:
https://amznstudios.box.com/s/iq307jwn7ai4see75lpcfcdx7yxqp41t