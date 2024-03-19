The Freelancer, Mission Breaking News to Rana Naidu; Must-Watch Action Thrillers After Yoddha!

Siddharth
Malhotra's
latest
action-packed
film,
'Yoddha,'
delivers
heart-pounding
thrills
as
a
soldier
battles
terrorists
during
an
airplane
hijacking.
When
a
critical
mission
failure
leads
to
his
suspension,
Arun
Katyal
(Sidharth
Malhotra)
finds
himself
unexpectedly
aboard
the
hijacked
flight,
raising
questions
of
loyalty.
If
'Yoddha'
had
you
glued
to
the
screen,
get
ready
for
more
adrenaline-fueled
action!
We've
handpicked
a
selection
of
OTT
action
thrillers
to
keep
the
excitement
going.
From
intense
espionage
to
gripping
suspense,
these
recommendations
are
tailor-made
for
fans
of
high-octane
entertainment.
So,
grab
your
popcorn
and
dive
into
these
thrilling
picks!
The
Freelancer
The
Freelancer
on
Disney+Hotstar
is
an
unmissable
action
thriller
series
that
plunges
viewers
into
the
world
of
espionage
and
danger.
Follow
Avinash
Kamath,
a
former
cop
turned
mercenary,
on
a
perilous
mission
to
rescue
Aliya
Khan
from
war-torn
Syria.
With
intense
action
and
gripping
storytelling
across
seven
episodes,
this
series,
created
by
Neeraj
Pandey
and
directed
by
Bhav
Dhulia,
promises
an
adrenaline-fueled
ride.
Starring
Mohit
Raina,
Anupam
Kher,
and
Kashmira
Pardeshi,
The
Freelancer
delivers
edge-of-your-seat
excitement
that
you
won't
want
to
miss.
Mission
Breaking
News
Mission
Breaking
News
on
Watcho
is
a
riveting
action
thriller
series
that
unravels
the
mystery
behind
the
murder
of
journalist
Vidya
Naik.
Led
by
Vidya's
son
Nischal
Naik
and
his
friends,
the
investigation
ventures
into
perilous
territory,
endangering
their
lives.
Starring
Umakant
Patil,
Kiran
Srinivas,
and
Yajuvendra
Singh,
this
series
keeps
you
on
the
edge
with
suspense
and
danger
lurking
at
every
turn.
Join
them
on
their
perilous
journey
to
uncover
the
truth.
Don't
miss
out
on
the
adrenaline-pumping
excitement,
exclusively
on
Watcho!
Rana
Naidu
Rana
Naidu
on
Netflix
is
a
gripping
action
thriller
delving
into
the
tangled
world
of
celebrity
fixers.
Led
by
Venkatesh
Daggubati
and
Rana
Daggubati,
the
series
follows
Rana
Naidu's
journey
as
he
navigates
fame's
underbelly
and
his
own
family's
secrets.
Amidst
the
adrenaline-pumping
action,
Rana
confronts
his
deepest
demons,
including
his
fractured
relationship
with
his
father,
recently
released
from
prison.
As
he
grapples
with
his
own
unravelling
life,
Rana
must
balance
his
reputation
as
the
'fixer
of
the
stars' with
his
personal
struggles.
With
stellar
performances
and
a
riveting
plot,
Rana
Naidu
promises
an
enthralling
ride
for
viewers.
Bloody
Daddy
Bloody
Daddy
is
a
gripping
action
thriller
film
that
follows
NCB
officer
Sumair
Azad
and
his
deputy
Jagadish
Prasad
as
they
unravel
a
drug
deal
in
Gurgaon,
only
for
Sumair's
son
to
be
kidnapped
by
the
drug
lord.
Starring
Shahid
Kapoor,
Ronit
Roy,
and
Diana
Penty,
this
series
is
filled
with
unexpected
twists
and
turns
that
will
keep
you
on
the
edge
of
your
seat.
Directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
Bloody
Daddy
promises
an
intense
and
thrilling
ride
that
is
a
must-watch
for
fans
of
the
genre.
Available
for
streaming
on
JioCinema,
don't
miss
out
on
this
gripping
tale
of
crime,
redemption,
and
sacrifice.
Citadel
Citadel
on
Prime
Video
is
a
gripping
action
thriller
series
directed
by
Newton
Thomas
Sigel
and
Jessica
Yu.
Starring
Richard
Madden
and
Priyanka
Chopra,
it
follows
two
former
spies
whose
memories
are
erased
after
their
agency
is
destroyed.
Now
leading
ordinary
lives,
they're
pulled
back
into
the
world
of
espionage
to
stop
a
powerful
syndicate.
With
intense
action
and
a
captivating
storyline,
Citadel
offers
an
adrenaline-pumping
experience
for
viewers.
Gumraah
Gumraah
is
a
gripping
action
thriller
film
starring
Aditya
Roy
Kapur,
Mrunal
Thakur,
and
Ronit
Roy,
it
is
a
remake
of
the
Tamil
film
Thadam.
With
a
gripping
storyline
revolving
around
a
murder
investigation
and
the
discovery
of
two
lookalike
suspects,
the
suspense
keeps
viewers
on
the
edge
of
their
seats.
As
Inspector
Shivani
Mathur
delves
deeper
into
the
case,
secrets
unravel
and
complications
arise,
leaving
audiences
guessing
until
the
very
end.
Don't
miss
the
adrenaline-pumping
suspense
and
thrilling
twists
of
Gumraah,
streaming
exclusively
on
Netflix.