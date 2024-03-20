Pranav Misshra Recalls Getting Out Of The Dark Space After Shooting For Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story

Portraying a negative character can often take a toll on an actor's psyche, delving them into a realm of darkness that can be challenging to escape whether it's Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat as Khilji or Pranav Misshra as Abdul in 'The Kerala Story'.

Pranav Misshra recently opened up about his experience of stepping into the shoes of an antagonist in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's

'The Kerala Story' and the arduous journey of emerging from that shadow.

The release of 'The Kerala Story' on ZEE5 brought immense acclaim, with Adah Sharma basking in the limelight for her performance. However, it was Pranav Misshra's portrayal of the Lead antagonist that left a lasting impression on the audience. Yet, behind the applause and accolades lies a narrative of struggle and self-discovery.

Delving into the depths of his character, Pranav found himself confronting the darker facets of human nature. "When I read the script of 'The Kerala Story', I realized that I will have to dig deep down into some dark phases within myself since it was an extremely dark character. Also, the objective was to showcase a real life story from Kerala which needed to be told," Pranav shared. Aware of the potential psychological impact, he sought guidance from director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah to navigate through the complexities of his role.

To inhabit the mind of his character, Pranav immersed himself in disturbing and dark material, exploring fanaticism and its global manifestations. However, the intensity of the role began to seep into his personal life, causing him to lose touch with his own identity. "I got into extreme darkness and started getting crazy thoughts by waking up in the middle of the night," Pranav confessed.

Recognizing the need to break free from the character's grip, Pranav took a proactive step towards self-preservation. "Right after I finished shooting for the film, the very next day, I enrolled for a stand-up comedy workshop," he revealed. This decision proved instrumental in helping him reclaim his light amidst the shadows. Through laughter and creativity, Pranav found solace and a renewed sense of self.