IPL 2024 Points Table Updated After PBKS Vs RCB Match. SRK's KKR At No.4, Rajasthan Royals Top

IPL 2024 points table: Cricket and cinema are two of the most loved events in India. Love or hate but you cannot ignore films and cricket, isn't it? CCL 2024's success proved that Indians have a never-ending love for cricket. Last week, the Indian Premiere League returned with a bang with another exciting season.

IPL 2024 OPENING CEREMONY

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar performed at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony, showcasing his daredevil side in Chepauk in Chennai. From waving the national flag while being suspended high in the air to performing on his hit songs, Khiladi Kumar grabbed several eyeballs.

Akki hogged all the limelight as he set the stage on fire with his rocking performance in Chennai. He was joined by his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff. The duo made waves as they showcased their dance moves at the gala event.

WHO WON YESTERDAY MATCH IN IPL 2024?

On Monday (March 25), RCB defeated PBKS by four wickets. Chasing a target of 177 runs, Royal Challengers Banglore scored 187 runs for the loss of six wickets, marking their first victory in the season.

IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE: KKR TAKES NUMBER FOUR SPOT

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders, which won its first match of IPL 2024, has bagged the number four spot. Guess who is the IPL 2024 points leader? None other than Rajasthan Royals. While RR is placed at the number one position, CSK has secured the second spot followed by Gujarat Titans at the third position.