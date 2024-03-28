Kanu Behl's Agra To Release In France On April 30

Yoodlee Films, the films studio arm of Saregama is thrilled to announce the theatrical release of its globally acclaimed and celebrated film, "Agra," across France on 3rd April 2024. "Agra" has garnered adulation and acclaim at prestigious global film festivals including Cannes, Jio MAMI (winning the Special Jury Prize), Busan, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where it took home awards for Best Indie Film and Best Actor Male, amongst others.

Agra premiered at the prestigious Directors Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 and received a 5-minute-long standing ovation after its screening.

The film received rave reviews in India where Hindustan Times has described it as "The boldest, most vital film of the year." Film Companion praised its impact, stating, "Agra gets under your skin." Furthermore, The Hindu remarked on its thematic depth, highlighting that "'Agra' offers an unblinking look at delayed male sexual maturity." Meanwhile, the International news publication BBC went on to question, "Is Agra the most shocking Indian film ever made?" After creating a stir across various film festivals, the film produced in collaboration with UFO Production and O28 Films, marks a significant milestone with its release across 30 screens in France.

The film features a stellar cast led by Rahul Roy in a remarkable comeback, alongside Priyanka Bose, Mohit Agarwal, Ruhani Sharma, Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha, and Aanchal Goswami. The film is directed by renowned and celebrated filmmaker Kanu Behl (Titli Fame). The narrative delves into the complexities of love, desire, and familial bonds in the backdrop of a dysfunctional household in small-town India.

"Agra" explores the protagonist Guru's unconventional journey to fulfilment and intimacy amidst societal and personal turmoil, providing a fresh perspective on sexuality and space in an overpopulated country grappling with traditional and modern values.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President at Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd., expressed his pride on Agra's international journey, "It is a great honour that our next release from Yoodlee Films is being loved worldwide by critics and audiences alike. We have been fans of the French cinema and it is a great privilege to bring 'Agra' to the film enthusiasts of France after its global tour."

Echoing the sentiment, director Kanu Behl shared his enthusiasm for French cinema, stating, "As a lifelong fan of French cinema, it fills me with immense pride and joy to see 'Agra' make its way to France. The love and appreciation from audiences and critics globally have been overwhelming, and I eagerly await the French audience's reaction to our film. The journey so far with our film has been incredibly special, and we are thrilled at the prospect of it receiving even more love from the French audience."

"Agra" will premiere in France on 3rd April 2024, promising to offer a cinematic experience that resonates with audiences seeking depth, drama, and authenticity in storytelling.