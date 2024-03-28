Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Welcomes Baby Girl At 51; Shares First Pic Of His Newborn Daughter

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann aces the art of making the headlines on both political and personal front. The renowned politician, who is known for his bold statements in politics, is now making headlines as he has been blessed with a baby girl. Yes! You read it right. Bhagwant Mann's wife Gurpreet Kaur has given birth to a baby girl today.

The big announcement was made by the proud daddy himself who took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and announced the arrival of the little princess. He also shared that the mother and the newborn baby are doing fine. Bhagwant Mann tweeted, "ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਬੇਟੀ ਦੀ ਦਾਤ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ੀ ਹੈ..ਜੱਚਾ-ਬੱਚਾ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤ ਨੇ.. (Waheguru Ji has blessed me with a baby girl. The mother and baby are both healthy).

This isn't all. Bhagwant also shared a picture of the newborn baby girl on Instagram. In the pic, the little baby was wrapped in a yellow blanket and was held by the doctor. He captioned the post as, "ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ.. Blessed with baby Girl.."

Take a look at Bhagwant Mann's baby's first pic:

For the uninitiated, Bhagwant Mann had tied the knot with Gurpreet Kaur in a grand wedding in 2022. This happens to be Bhagwant Mann's third child. The actor-turned-politician earlier had two kids, Seerat, (23) and Dilshan (19) from who ex-wife Inderjeet Kaur. Bhagwant Mann and Indeerjeet got divorce in 2015 and the latter is currently based in US.

He had announced his wife Gurpreet Kaur's pregnancy while addressing the public during Republic Day celebrations in Ludhiana. He stated, "I am also expecting a bundle of joy in my home in March. My wife is seven months pregnant. We have consciously chosen not to discover the gender and won't do so in the future either. I urge everyone to avoid such practices"