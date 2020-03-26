    For Quick Alerts
      Former Beatles Collaborator Cy Tucker Dies From Coronavirus

      By Pti
      |

      Musician Cy Tucker, well known for performing with The Beatles, has passed away due to coronavirus. He was 76.

      cy tucker

      According to Liverpool Echo, Arthur Kerevan, a close friend of the musician, said Tucker fell ill with COVID-19 infection on Saturday after a show.

      Tucker, who had health issues including heart problems and diabetes, passed away from the virus on Tuesday.

      His family paid a tribute to the musician, saying the loss was more heartbreaking as it was the deadly virus that took him.

      "As a family we are devastated at the sudden loss of our husband, father-in-law, grandad, brother and friend who touched so many lives through music. What makes his loss even more heartbreaking is the fact that it could have been so easily avoided had it not been for coronavirus.

      "In less than a week we have gone from having a healthy and energetic man to one who is no longer here," the family members said in a statement.

      They also urged people to follow the government''s advice during the global health crisis. A big name in the 1960s music scene, Tucker also performed with singer Cilla Black.

      Thursday, March 26, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
