The King's Man Trailer: Matthew Vaughn's Spy Film Prequel To Release In Cinemas Soon

The Prequel Will Reveal The Origin Story

The King's Man is the third film in Matthew Vaughn's series after the release of 2014's Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017 release Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

The Series Is Based On The Secret Service

The King's Man is loosely based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The story of the film is written by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is done by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.

The Release Date Is Yet To Be Announced

The trailer does not share the release date of the film and instead, at the end, it reads, 'Coming To Cinemas'. Hollywood is slowing gearing up to release films in theatres, as big studios including Disney, Warner Bros. and Paramount have shared the revised release dates of their upcoming films. Tenet has been moved ahead by two weeks and will now release on July 31, while Mulan is based on a similar timeline and will release on July 24, 2020.