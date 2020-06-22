The King's Man Trailer: Matthew Vaughn's Spy Film Prequel To Release In Cinemas Soon
The makers of The King's Man have released a new full-length trailer for the upcoming prequel in the Kingsman series. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the prequel stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.
The trailer shows a glimpse of how old the Kingsman special service is and why. We will also get to see the first of men, fight one of the biggest criminal masterminds in history. The trailer shows history's worst tyrants come together to plot a war to wipe out millions, for their own greed. The film is set out to share the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency, the Kingsman.
The Prequel Will Reveal The Origin Story
The King's Man is the third film in Matthew Vaughn's series after the release of 2014's Kingsman: The Secret Service and 2017 release Kingsman: The Golden Circle.
The Series Is Based On The Secret Service
The King's Man is loosely based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The story of the film is written by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is done by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.
The Release Date Is Yet To Be Announced
The trailer does not share the release date of the film and instead, at the end, it reads, 'Coming To Cinemas'. Hollywood is slowing gearing up to release films in theatres, as big studios including Disney, Warner Bros. and Paramount have shared the revised release dates of their upcoming films. Tenet has been moved ahead by two weeks and will now release on July 31, while Mulan is based on a similar timeline and will release on July 24, 2020.
