Jahmil French Of Degrassi Fame Passes Away At 29

Canadian actor Jamil French has passed away at the age of 29. The actor was well-known for his performance as Dave Turner in the popular show, Degrassi: The Next Generation. The actor had also appeared in the Netflix show, Soundtrack wherein he essayed the role of Dante Sands.

Jahmil French's agent shared a statement with ET Canada which confirmed the news of his demise. It read as "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French. He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time." Actor Melinda Shankar who played the actor's love interest in Degrassi took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt tribute for him. She shared some beautiful pictures with him from the sets of the show and stated, "You will always hold such a special place in my heart. Thank you for being one of the most talented, compassionate, kindest, funniest friends I have. You were so loved. Sharing some of my fav pics over the years to highlight his bright light. I'll miss our dance-offs."

Not only this but Jahmil French's co-star from Degrassi, Annie Clark also shared an emotional post for him. She shared a video of the late actor dancing on a stage and wrote, "Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French. This video is how I'll always think of him. So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil." Other co-stars of Jahmil from Degrassi like Chloe Rose, Jessica Tyler and Cristine Prosperi also paid their tribute to the late actor.

Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French. This video is how I’ll always think of him. So full of energy and fun. He was always dancing. A true talent and a great friend. We will all miss you so much Jahmil 💔 pic.twitter.com/hgKibZ1h1j — Annie Clark (@anniejclark) March 2, 2021

Jahmil French's Soundtrack director Joshua Safran also wrote on his social media handle stating, "I can confirm my good friend, co-worker, and all-around inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday. Only posting because I see the story getting out there. I will have more to say about him later. Right now we're all just processing this devastating news." The cause of the actor's demise has not been revealed yet.