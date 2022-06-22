Bill Cosby Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting A Minor, Ordered To Pay USD 500,000 In Damages

American comedian and actor Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman, Judy Huth, when she was a teenager in 1975. The verdict was announced by a Los Angeles jury comprising of eight women and four men on June 21, 2022.

The verdict in favour of Huth, found Cosby liable for damages worth USD 500,000, which the comedian has been ordered to pay. The CNN report revealed that the jury did not find Cosby liable for any punitive damages.

The complaint filed in 2014 by Huth claimed that the comedian sexually harassed her at the Playboy Mansion when she was a 16-year-old. The documents revealed that Huth alleged that she and her friend met Cosby when he was filming a movie at a park, post which he befriended the two teenagers.

CNN report added that Cosby served the underage girls alcoholic drinks at a house and took them to the Playboy Mansion. Huth alleged that despite knowing the age of the two young women, Cosby had instructed them, "that if any of the Playboy bunnies asked their age, they should say they were 19." She alleged that Cosby directed her to a bedroom, where he sexually harassed her.

Meanwhile, Cosby's attorneys have even attempted to dismiss the case and denied all the allegations of sexual misconduct. This is not the first time he has been accused of sexual misconduct. Earlier, 50 women came forward with similar allegations against the comedian.

Cosby was also sentenced to three years in a state prison in Pennsylvania on the account of sexually harassing Andrea Constand. However, on an appeal, his conviction was overturned and he was released from prison in September 2021.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.