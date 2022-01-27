Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song Get Engaged, Actress Spotted Wearing A Diamond Ring

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, best known for Home Alone and Suit Life Of Zack And Cody, respectively are now engaged. After dating each other for four years and welcoming their first child together, the two have decided to tie the know.

As per People Magazine, Brenda was recently photographed sporting a diamond ring on her left hand in Beverly Hills, California. Notably, the two welcomed their daughter Dakota Song Culkin, in April of 2021. "We're overjoyed," Culkin and Song had said in a brief statement about the arrival of their first child. According to reports, Dakota was named after Culkin's sister who died in 2008.

For the unversed, Culkin and Song met while filming Changeland in Thailand. They were first spotted together at Craig's in Los Angeles in 2017. While the two have kept their relationship private, Culkin had expressed his intentions of building a family with Brenda during an appearance on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast.

He said, he wanted to "make some babies," and added, "This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we've definitely been practising."

The Home Alone star added that he and Song have "a good life. I have a pretty little family -- a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat and all that stuff. We're gonna move. We're doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff."

The marriage will be the first for Song, however, Culkin had married Rachel Miner in 1998. The two parted ways in 2002.