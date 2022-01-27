The Batman Leaked Clip Reveals Plot Details, Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne Saves A Child From Speeding Car

Robert Pattinson's gearing up for the release of Matt Reeves' The Batman. While the makers have released two trailers for the film, not much is known about the plot. However, a recently leaked video from the film has revealed few details about the plot and a heroic deed by Bruce Wayne.

The three-minute clip, released on Youtube features Robert's character Bruce Wayne at a funeral as well as cop Jim Gordon (played by Jeffrey Wright). The video shows Jim Gordon can be seen telling the chief of police that Gil Colson is missing and hasn't been "seen since last night".

A car then speeds through the church crushing everything in its path. Bruce Wayne uses his quick reflexes to pull a child out of the way as the car crashes. The police draw their weapons towards the car. Gordon recognises the man in the car and exclaims, "It's Colson!" implying that the DA has somehow been held, hostage by the Riddler.

Everyone notices Colson has a bomb strapped to his chest. He appears to have a message from The Riddler for Batman. The Riddler, played by Paul Dano is a serial killer in the DC comics and the film's villain.

Talking about The Riddler, Matt earlier in an interview had revealed, "The premise of the movie is that the Riddler is kind of moulded in an almost Zodiac Killer sort of mode, and is killing very prominent figures in Gotham, and they are the pillars of society."

Part of the leaked clip was earlier seen in a trailer of the film released back in 2020. According to the extended clip, Bruce is attending the funeral of Don Mitchell Jr. The character was seen getting killed in the film's first trailer, released in 2020.

The Batman set to release on March 4, 2022, also stars Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Andy Serkis in pivotal roles.