Is Arnold Schwarzenegger Ok? Fubar Season 2 Actor Calls Himself 'Machine' After Recent Heart Surgery

Arnold
Schwarzenegger
Jokes
About
Health
After
Pacemaker
Surgery:
Terminator
actor
Arnold
Schwarzenegger
is
doing
fine
after
the
pacemaker
surgery.
The
76-year-old
took
to
his
social
media
handle
to
announce
the
news
of
his
well-being.
He
joked
about
the
same,
claiming
he
"had
surgery
for
a
pacemaker,
and
became
a
little
bit
more
of
a
machine." Amid
the
health
crisis,
Arnold
confirmed
to
his
fans
that
his
health
status
won't
affect
the
filming
of
Fubar
Season
2.
It
is
speculated
that
there
will
be
no
delay
in
the
arrival
of
Fubar
Season
2,
expected
to
be
released
in
late
2024..
IS
ARNOLD
SCHWARZENEGGER
OK?
Famed
Hollywood
actor
underwent
pacemaker
surgery
earlier
this
month.
After
the
recovery,
Arnold
took
to
Twitter
to
thank
his
fans
for
their
kind
messages.
Arnold
wrote,
"Thank
you!
I've
gotten
so
many
kind
messages
from
all
over
the
world,
but
a
lot
of
people
have
asked
if
my
pacemaker
will
cause
any
problems
with
FUBAR
Season
2." Despite
health
setbacks,
Arnold
affirmed
that
he
will
be
back
to
filming
the
movie
in
April.
He
humorously
joked,
"You
can
only
see
it
if
you're
really
looking
for
it."
The
former
Governor
of
California
went
on
to
playfully
joke
about
his
health
in
his
podcast
Arnold's
Pump
Club,
saying,
"I
had
surgery
for
a
pacemaker,
and
became
a
little
bit
more
of
a
machine." Arnold
seems
to
be
maintaining
his
positive
attitude
and
that's
what
helps
him
to
recover
soon.
Extending
his
gratitude
to
the
doctors
who
helped
him
survive
yet
again
surgery,
Arnold
claimed,
"All
of
the
doctors
and
nurses
took
amazing
care
of
me
and
made
the
surgery
as
painless
as
possible."
WHAT
HEALTH
ISSUE
DOES
ARNOLD
SCHWARZENEGGER
HAVE?
The
76-year-old
was
born
with
a
congenital
heart
defect,
medically
known
as
bicuspid
aortic
valve.
Until
now,
he
has
had
four
heart
surgeries,
including
the
recent
one.
He
underwent
two
of
them
in
1997
and
got
his
pulmonic
and
aortic
valves
replaced.
Arnold
then
had
his
third
surgery
in
2018
where
he
faced
some
serious
complications.
Politician
turned
actor
suffered
severe
internal
bleeding
amid
the
surgery
due
to
an
accidental
heart
wall
puncture.
Thankfully,
he
has
now
got
past
all
the
complications
and
doing
well.