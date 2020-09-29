James Cameron Reveals Avatar 2 Is Complete And Avatar 3 Is Nearly Finished
Filmmaker James Cameron who has been working on the much-anticipated sequels of Avatar franchise has shared an update that the team is almost done with the filming of the third instalment in the franchise.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Cameron shared the update during a Zoom interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger, ahead of the 2020 Austrian World Summit. "COVID hit us like it hit everybody. It hit us hard. We lost about four-and-a-half months of production. As a result of that, we've rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022. That's been announced already," Cameron (66) said.
James Cameron On Avatar Sequels
According to reports, Avatar 2 was in the middle of production in New Zealand earlier this year, when filming was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the production began in June 2020 and the makers have finished shooting for two sequels. James added, "So where we are right now, I'm down in New Zealand shooting -- we're shooting the remainder of the live action, we've got about 10 per cent left to go. We're 100 per cent complete on Avatar 2, and we're sort of 95 per cent complete on Avatar 3."
Avatar 2 Will Opens Several Years After The Original
The official Twitter account of the film series has been sharing updates of the cast extensively shooting underwater scenes. According to reports, the sequel is set to open several years after the events in the first film, as the tribe move to a new area of the planet closer to the water. Jake Sully who had chosen to live as a Na'vi, starts a family with Neytiri.
Avatar 2 Will Release In 2021
Avatar 2 was originally scheduled to bow out on December 17, 2021, but will now release in December 2022. The film stars Avatar actors Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Actors Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis have joined the cast for the sequels.
Avatar Deleted Scene: James Cameron Set Up The Story For Avatar 2 A Decade Ago
Here's First Look At James Cameron's Avatar 2 Releasing in 2021