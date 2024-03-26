The First Omen Release Date In India, Cast: New Promo Featuring The Evil Progeny Will Shock You

The First Omen release in India: It's difficult to keep calm as 20th Century Studios has unveiled a spine-chilling promo for 'The First Omen'. The new promo has managed to create anticipation for the film, taking the viewers into the realms of power and conspiracy of Rome.

The official Instagram handle of 20th Century Studios released the promo that depicted the thrilling visuals and intriguing imagery from the film. Guess what was the bonus element? The promo was aided by a commanding voice-over that has left us shaken.

The 'Omen' franchise is amongst the most terrifying supernatural franchises of all time and is followed by fans worldwide. 'The First Omen' is the sixth installment in the franchise and is set to follow the life of Margaret, a young American woman serving a church in Rome who begins to question her faith when she uncovers a terrifying conspiracy to bring about the birth of an evil incarnate in Rome.

The First Omen will hit the silver screens on April 5 in India.