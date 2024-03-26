The First Omen Release Date In India, Cast: New Promo Featuring The Evil Progeny Will Shock You

The
First
Omen
release
in
India:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
20th
Century
Studios
has
unveiled
a
spine-chilling
promo
for
'The
First
Omen'.
The
new
promo
has
managed
to
create
anticipation
for
the
film,
taking
the
viewers
into
the
realms
of
power
and
conspiracy
of
Rome.
The
official
Instagram
handle
of
20th
Century
Studios
released
the
promo
that
depicted
the
thrilling
visuals
and
intriguing
imagery
from
the
film.
Guess
what
was
the
bonus
element?
The
promo
was
aided
by
a
commanding
voice-over
that
has
left
us
shaken.
The
'Omen'
franchise
is
amongst
the
most
terrifying
supernatural
franchises
of
all
time
and
is
followed
by
fans
worldwide.
'The
First
Omen'
is
the
sixth
installment
in
the
franchise
and
is
set
to
follow
the
life
of
Margaret,
a
young
American
woman
serving
a
church
in
Rome
who
begins
to
question
her
faith
when
she
uncovers
a
terrifying
conspiracy
to
bring
about
the
birth
of
an
evil
incarnate
in
Rome.