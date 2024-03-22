Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin To Play Leads In Prime Video's 'Picture This'

London,
Mar
22
(PTI)
"Bridgerton" star
Simone
Ashley
and
actor
Hero
Fiennes
Tiffin
will
headline
"Picture
This",
a
new
romantic-comedy
movie
from
streamer
Prime
Video.
To
be
directed
by
filmmaker
Prarthana
Mohan
of
"The
Miseducation
of
Bindu"
fame,
the
UK
original
movie
is
based
on
the
recently-released
Australian
film
"Five
Blind
Dates".
"Ted
Lasso"
star
Phil
Dunster
will
also
feature
in
the
movie
alongside
Nikesh
Patel,
Adil
Ray,
Sindhu
Vee,
Anoushka
Chadha,
Kulvinder
Ghir
and
Luke
Fetherston,
a
press
release
from
Prime
Video
said.
"We’re
really
excited
to
bring
this
brilliant
new
and
original
London
set
romantic-comedy
to
Prime
Video
customers.
'Picture
This'
has
a
fantastic
cast,
with
the
wonderful
Simone
Ashley
and
Hero
Fiennes
Tiffin
as
our
leads,
as
well
as
a
brilliant
filmmaking
team,
we
know
our
audience
are
going
to
absolutely
love,
and
laugh
a
lot,
with
this
film," Tara
Erer,
Head
of
Northern
European
Originals,
Prime
Video,
said
in
a
statement.
"Picture
This"
follows
a
single
woman,
Pia
(Ashley),
who
runs
a
failing
photography
studio
in
London
with
her
best
friend
Jay.
"As
her
sister
Sonal
(Chadha)
prepares
to
get
married
and
her
mother
Laxmi
(Vee)
urges
the
resolutely
independent
Pia
to
partner
up,
a
spiritual
guru
at
Sonal’s
engagement
party
predicts
Pia
will
meet
the
love
of
her
life
among
the
next
five
dates
she
goes
on.
"As
her
family
intervene,
setting
her
up
on
a
series
of
increasingly
desperate
blind
dates,
Pia
begins
a
hilarious
but
heartfelt
quest
for
real
love," the
official
plotline
read.
Nikita
Lalwani
has
adapted
the
script
from
the
original
Australian
movie,
which
was
written
by
Shaung
Hu
and
Nathan
Ramos-Park.
"Picture
This"
is
produced
by
42’s
Ben
Pugh
and
Erica
Steinberg,
with
42’s
John
Horsfield
and
Kari
Hatfield
serving
as
executive
producers.