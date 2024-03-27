Actor Darshan's Endorsement Doubles Sales for Differently-Abled Fan’s Bengaluru Eatery

Darshan, a beloved actor, has a strong connection with his fans, who deeply admire him. This bond was highlighted during an interview for his movie "Kranti," where he shared a story about a special fan. This fan, Veeresh, runs a chat center named "Hotte Padu Chats" in Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru. Despite being differently-abled, Veeresh chose to make a living through his food stall rather than seeking help from others. Darshan's mention of the chat center and its owner during the movie's promotion has led to a significant increase in business.

Veeresh, who started "Hotte Padu Chats" in 2021, faced challenges initially due to the pandemic. However, his determination and unique concept on the footpath turned his fortunes around. He proudly states that he is both the owner and worker of his stall. The endorsement by Darshan, whom Veeresh greatly admires, played a crucial role in boosting his business. Following Darshan's mention, the chat center saw its sales double, with many customers being fans of the actor.

Customers often visit the stall in search of Veeresh's special panipuris and leave satisfied, praising the quality of food and effort. Veeresh dreams of one day having Darshan visit his stall. He even celebrated Darshan's birthday at the chat center with a feast for about 1,000 people but did not inform the actor about the event. This story not only showcases the impact of celebrity endorsements on small businesses but also highlights the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of individuals like Veeresh.