Actor Darshan's Endorsement Doubles Sales for Differently-Abled Fan’s Bengaluru Eatery

Darshan,
a
beloved
actor,
has
a
strong
connection
with
his
fans,
who
deeply
admire
him.
This
bond
was
highlighted
during
an
interview
for
his
movie
"Kranti," where
he
shared
a
story
about
a
special
fan.
This
fan,
Veeresh,
runs
a
chat
center
named
"Hotte
Padu
Chats"
in
Nagarabhavi,
Bengaluru.
Despite
being
differently-abled,
Veeresh
chose
to
make
a
living
through
his
food
stall
rather
than
seeking
help
from
others.
Darshan's
mention
of
the
chat
center
and
its
owner
during
the
movie's
promotion
has
led
to
a
significant
increase
in
business.
Veeresh,
who
started
"Hotte
Padu
Chats"
in
2021,
faced
challenges
initially
due
to
the
pandemic.
However,
his
determination
and
unique
concept
on
the
footpath
turned
his
fortunes
around.
He
proudly
states
that
he
is
both
the
owner
and
worker
of
his
stall.
The
endorsement
by
Darshan,
whom
Veeresh
greatly
admires,
played
a
crucial
role
in
boosting
his
business.
Following
Darshan's
mention,
the
chat
center
saw
its
sales
double,
with
many
customers
being
fans
of
the
actor.
Customers
often
visit
the
stall
in
search
of
Veeresh's
special
panipuris
and
leave
satisfied,
praising
the
quality
of
food
and
effort.
Veeresh
dreams
of
one
day
having
Darshan
visit
his
stall.
He
even
celebrated
Darshan's
birthday
at
the
chat
center
with
a
feast
for
about
1,000
people
but
did
not
inform
the
actor
about
the
event.
This
story
not
only
showcases
the
impact
of
celebrity
endorsements
on
small
businesses
but
also
highlights
the
resilience
and
entrepreneurial
spirit
of
individuals
like
Veeresh.