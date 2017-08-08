 »   »   » Yash Releases Kaafi Thota Trailer; Recollects Memories Of Acting In Serials!

One of the most talked about films of today in Sandalwood is Kaafi Thota, directed by T. N. Seetharam. Yes, the ace serial director is back to directing movies with Kaafi Thota.

Kaafi Thota had previously launched its audio and first look teaser. The teaser and audio were released by Real Star Upendra.

A couple of days ago, the film's trailer was released by Rocking Star Yash. Having seen the trailer, Yash has expressed happiness and pride for T. N. Seetharam's next venture.

For the uninitiated, Yash acted in tele-serials before becoming a main stream actor. He has previously worked under T. N. Seetharam and other television stalwarts.

During the trailer release of Kaafi Thota, Yash recollected the time when he used to act in serials, his good old days.

Continue reading..