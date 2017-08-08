 »   »   » Yash Releases Kaafi Thota Trailer; Recollects Memories Of Acting In Serials!

One of the most talked about films of today in Sandalwood is Kaafi Thota, directed by T. N. Seetharam. Yes, the ace serial director is back to directing movies with Kaafi Thota.
Kaafi Thota had previously launched its audio and first look teaser. The teaser and audio were released by Real Star Upendra.
A couple of days ago, the film's trailer was released by Rocking Star Yash. Having seen the trailer, Yash has expressed happiness and pride for T. N. Seetharam's next venture.
For the uninitiated, Yash acted in tele-serials before becoming a main stream actor. He has previously worked under T. N. Seetharam and other television stalwarts.
During the trailer release of Kaafi Thota, Yash recollected the time when he used to act in serials, his good old days.
Continue reading..
T. N. Seetharam's Serials
Yash, who spoke on the occasion said, "T. N. Seetharam Sir is a revolutionary. He was the one who revolutionised television watching experience. The effectiveness of his serials were such that it made intellectuals and the youth watch his serials. I too have worked in a serial, for which, he was a producer."
Enormous Capacity
"Having seen the trailer of Kaafi Thota, I feel the film has much to offer to the audience. Seetharam Sir's signature style is imprinted in the movie. The trailer packs in a huge amount of suspense and a little amount of court room scenes that bring you to the edge of your seat."
"I have come here, today, with utmost happiness and pride. I feel happy to be in his presence" said Yash, who very humbly praised the ace director.
High Expectations
Yash further added, "Curiosity is a part and parcel of Seetharam Sir's works. He plays with inquisitiveness that incepts in the audience's mind. In this film too, it is the same case. Additionally, he plays an important role in the film too which is the main attraction. I am eagerly waiting for the film's release."
About Ashok Kashyap
"Seetharam Sir's Kaafi Thota film has Ashok Kashyap Sir's camerawork. I feel proud to say that I have worked under Ashok Kashyap Sir. Me and Radhika both used to act in Ashok Sir's serial Nandagokula. I feel very nostalgic and humbled to be here," said Yash.
He concluded by saying, "All the elders whom I worked under have made this film which I think will give a food for thought. I wish them all the very best."