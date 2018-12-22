English
 KGF Box Office: After A Decent Start, The Film Set To Create A Bahubali Like Phenomena In This Area?

By
    KGF, starring Yash in the lead role has opened to some phenomenal reviews in the theatres. The movie has been receiving extremely good reviews from various quarters. Not just the audiences, but the movie critics too have showered praises on this movie, which is gearing up to take Kannada cinema in to another level. More importantly, KGF is one such movie that has gained the interest of the audiences without any language barriers. The Malayalam, Tamil and the Kannada versions of the film have made its release in Kerala as well. It is for the first time that a Kannada movie is making a starry entry to the theatres in Kerala.

    KGF's Release

    KGF has made a release in the theatres across Kerala. The film has been brought to the theatres by UGM. Going by the reports, the film made a release in above 50 screens across Kerala. More importantly, the film has made its presence felt amidst the flurry of the Malayalam movie releases

    Opening Day Collections & Reports

    There were a whole lot of releases yesterday and KGF's collections in Kerala is expected to have been decent even though not massive. Let us wait for an update regarding the collections of the movie.

    The Positive Reports

    Importantly, the Malayalam film audiences who have watched the movie on the very first day of its release have been showering praises on the movie. Among the other language releases, it is KGF that has grabbed the attention of the audiences.

    The Weekend

    As a result, the interest on KGF has steadily increased with the tickets for the weekend getting sold out at a fast pace. The booking status for the movie in the city centres and the multiplexes are heavily promising. We definitely can expect an increase in the number of shows of the movie.

    A Baahubali Like Phenomena?

    Baahubali is by far the most successful other language movie in Kerala. The first part of the movie picked up heavily after the heavy word of mouth with an increase in the number of shows in the later days. Well, KGF has already got such a platform and let's see whether the movie will recreate such a phenomena.

