Darshan Commences Dubbing For His Highly Anticipated Next Roberrt On New Year’s Day

Challenging star Darshan is extremely particular about working on New Year’s Day. The actor is all set to begin the first day of 2020 at a recording studio for Roberrt. Darshan will commence dubbing for his highly anticipated action entertainer.

For the uninitiated, the team recently wrapped up shooting for the film in Varanasi. The Tharun Sudhir directorial is currently under post-production with just two songs remaining to be filmed. The makers are planning a summer 2020 release for the movie. The first look motion poster of the emotional action thriller was recently-released on Christmas. Darshan’s look in Roberrt has been receiving rave reviews from the fans, creating further hype for the film.

The movie is being made under Umapathy Films banner and comprises of Arjun Janya’s music. Actress Asha Bhat will be making her Kannada debut opposite Darshan as the female lead in the film. Roberrt also features Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar and Sonal Monteiro in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Darshan has had a wonderful run at the box office last year with three back to back hits. The actor was last seen in Odeya. The movie continues to do wonderful business whilst being lauded as one of his finest performances.

The actor is also gearing for 2020 with a wonderful line up of movies. He will soon commence shooting for the historical drama, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. The film will be directed by Rajendra Singh Babu and produced by Rockline Productions and is all set to go on the floors by the end of January 2020.

