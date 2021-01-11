Darshan Requests Fans Not To Celebrate His Birthday; Asks To Spend The Money On Themselves!

Challenging Star Darshan's 44th birthday on February 16, 2021, is going to be a low-key affair. The actor recently interacted with his countless fans and followers through Facebook live on Sunday, and requested them not to celebrate his birthday this time.

Revealing that he won't be celebrating his birthday at home, Darshan requested his fans to spend their money on themselves and their families instead of his birthday celebration.

The Yajamana star added that 2020 was a very difficult year to survive for everyone including him, therefore his fans' hard-earned money should not go waste, and must be spent on a good cause. Asking fans to bless and wish him from wherever they are, Darshan said that the fans should not gather outside his house as he will be out of station for a while.

Well now, the actor's innumerable fans have expressed their support to his decision. Another section of social media users is praising the actor for his unconditional love for his followers.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Roberrt, written and directed by Tharun Sudhir. The action-thriller is bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivasa Gowda under his banner Umapathy Films. The Darshan-starrer featuring Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist, was initially slated to release in April 2020. However, the makers had postponed the release owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The film also features an ensemble cast including Ravi Kishan, Asha Bhat, Devaraj, P Ravi Shankar, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Chikkanna and Shivanaraj KR Pete.

Darshan is also a part of Rajendra Singh Babu's Gandugali Madakari Nayaka. The period drama will have the actor playing the role of the 17thcentury warrior Madakari Nayaka, the last ruler of Chitradurga (Karnataka).

