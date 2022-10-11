Kantara Day 11 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Rishab Shetty's Film Gains Widespread Appreciation!

Kantara
is
a
film
that
has
won
appreciation
all
over
the
world
for
its
unique
content
and
filmmaking.
The
movie
was
written
and
directed
by
Rishab
Shetty,
who
also
played
a
crucial
role
in
the
film.
Owing
to
the
movie's
massive
success,
the
makers
of
the
film,
who
helmed
Yash-starrer
KGF
1
&
2,
Hombale
Films,
have
planned
on
releasing
the
film
in
all
south
languages
along
with
Hindi.
The
movie
will
release
in
Telugu
on
October
15.
The
story
of
the
film
is
set
in
the
1990's
where
there
ensues
a
fight
between
the
villagers
headed
by
Shiva,
played
by
Rishab
Shetty
and
the
DRFO
played
by
Kishore,
over
their
right
to
the
land.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Kantara
here:
Day
1:
Rs
1.95
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
2.65
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
4.9
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
3.7
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
5
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
7.1
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
5
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
5.8
Crore
Day
9:
Rs
8.15
Crore
Day
10:
Rs
9.64
Crore
Day
11:
Rs
3.50
Crore
Total
11
Days
Collection:
Rs
57.11
Crore
The
film
stars
Sapthami
Gowda,
Kishore,
Achyuth
Kumar,
and
Pramod
Shetty
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
The
movie
is
produced
by
Vijay
Kiragandur
on
a
budget
of
about
Rs
12
Crore.
Cinematography
is
handled
by
Arvind
S
Kashyap,
and
edited
by
KM
Prakash
and
Pratheek
Shetty.
The
film's
music
is
composed
by
Ajaneesh
Loknath.