Kantara Day 11 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Rishab Shetty's Film Gains Widespread Appreciation!

Kantara is a film that has won appreciation all over the world for its unique content and filmmaking. The movie was written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also played a crucial role in the film. Owing to the movie's massive success, the makers of the film, who helmed Yash-starrer KGF 1 & 2, Hombale Films, have planned on releasing the film in all south languages along with Hindi. The movie will release in Telugu on October 15.

The story of the film is set in the 1990's where there ensues a fight between the villagers headed by Shiva, played by Rishab Shetty and the DRFO played by Kishore, over their right to the land.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Kantara here:

Day 1: Rs 1.95 Crore

Day 2: Rs 2.65 Crore

Day 3: Rs 4.9 Crore

Day 4: Rs 3.7 Crore

Day 5: Rs 5 Crore

Day 6: Rs 7.1 Crore

Day 7: Rs 5 Crore

Day 8: Rs 5.8 Crore

Day 9: Rs 8.15 Crore

Day 10: Rs 9.64 Crore

Day 11: Rs 3.50 Crore

Total 11 Days Collection: Rs 57.11 Crore

The film stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty among others in crucial roles. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur on a budget of about Rs 12 Crore. Cinematography is handled by Arvind S Kashyap, and edited by KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty. The film's music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.