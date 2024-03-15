Somu Sound Engineer Finally Hits Theatres; Nivishka Patil & Shrestha Starrer Film Leave Fans Excited

Somu Sound Engineer Release: Produced by Christopher Kini and directed by debutant Abhi Basavraj, the Kannada film Somu Sound Engineer has been making headlines ever since its announcement with fans eagerly awaiting its release. Well, their wait has finally ended as they can finally watch the Shrestha Basavraj and Nivishka Patil starrer drama in theatres now.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SOMU SOUND ENGINEER

Shot at Ganjihal village of Bagalkot district in Karnataka, Somu Sound Engineer released today (March 15) amid a good buzz. Set in North Karnataka, the film delves into the dynamics of a father-son relationship, while also imparting valuable lessons about the significance of spending happy moments with family.

As per the reviews, director Abhi Basavraj has successfully brought the rural backdrop to life on the big screen, offering audiences an authentic cinematic experience. Also, the onscreen chemistry between the lead stars is fetching a favourable response from moviegoers. Besides Shrestha and Nivishka, Somu Sound Engineer also features Yash Shetty, Girish Jatti, Apoorva, and MS Jahangir among others in supporting roles.

The music has been composed by Charanraj while Shiv Sea is the cinematographer. So what are you waiting for? Book your tickets as soon as possible to watch Somu Sound Engineer in a theatre near you.