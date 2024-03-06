Somu Sound Engineer: Nivishka Patil & Shrestha Starrer's Trailer To Leave Fans Excited

Kannada actors Shrestha and Nivishka Patil are all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, their upcoming movie Somu Sound Engineer has managed to create immense buzz in the town. Helmed by debutant Abhi, the movie is set to release on March 15 and the posters and teaser have left the fans excited.

And now, Somu Sound Engineer is back in the headlines as the makers are unveiling the trailer of this much anticipated movie on March 6. To note, apart from Shrestha, Nivishka Patil, the movie also feautres Jahangir, Girish Jatti, Yash shetty, Apoorva, Chandana K Gowda. Interestingly, the over two minute intriguing trailer is set to leave the audience for more.

As Shreshta and Nivishka's pairing is grabbing the eyeballs, the lead pair is expected to bring a long a refreshing chemistry in the movie which is shot in Ganjihal village of Bagalkot district in Karnataka. It is reported that the movie is inspired by real life events. To note, Somu Sound Engineer has been in the making for almost two years now and will be finally hitting the screens next week.

The team had recently unveiled a song from the movie titled as Chandasina Chandadalli which was a romantic number and Shrestha and Nivishka's chemistry managed to win hearts. In fact, the duo was seen romancing in the narrow lanes of Ganjihal village with the participation of local people in the background in the song.

Producer by Christopher Kini, the music of Somu Sound Engineer has been given by Charan Raj while dialogues have been penned by Maasthi-Abhi.