 »   »   » Kaafi Thota Movie Review

After a long wait, T. N. Seetharam is back to directing feature films. The ace television serial director had made his film directing debut with Meera Madhava Raghava (2007).
Now, after almost a decade later, he is all set to release his latest offering - Kaafi Thota, a romantic-thriller. Following in the steps of another filmmaker Pavan Kumar, T. N. Seetharam has opted for crowd-funding and he has produced the film along with 29 other donors.
Interestingly, he has also acted in the movie as a Lawyer, which is altogether another big reason to watch this movie.
Plot Of Kaafi Thota
Kaafi Thota is a film about a married couple, who live happily in their secluded haven in a coffee plantation. All is well until a murder is committed inside the couple's plantation. The answer to who was murdered forms the crux of the story.
Cast
Take a look at the cast of Kaafi Thota
Radhika Chetan
Radhika Chetan plays the wife of a rich and well-to-do coffee plantation owner. The couple are happily married and have a daughter. All is well until one night a muder is committed, thus beginning the main story line of the movie.
Raghu Mukherjee
Raghu Mukherjee plays the role of a coffee plantation owner who is married and is wealthy. He is so wealthy that he does not know people have an eye for their property, which also gives a major twist in the plot.
Samyukta Hornad
Samyukta Hornad plays the role of a young damsel, who is the daughter of the owners of the coffee plantation. All is well until she is approached by a budding lawyer, who has devious thoughts.
Rahul Madhav
Rahul Madhav plays an interesting character of a budding lawyer in the film. His character's entry is the onset of the film's main story.
