Hansal Mehta Talks About Modern Love: Mumbai, Says Pratik-Ranveer's Kiss On Screen Was Meant To Be Awkward

Hansal Mehta who recently announced Scam 2003, last directed a short titled Baai in Modern Love: Mumbai released on Amazon Prime Video. The series is a Hindi adaptation of the popular anthology based on the New York Times' popular Modern Love column. The filmmaker opened up about the short in a recent interview and depicting an LGBTQ love story.

Stranger Things Season 4 Review For Part 1: More Horror, Drama & Emotions Go Long Way For The Best Season Yet

The Mumbai series adapted six stories from the column, one of which was Hansal Mehta's Baai followed the love story of Manzar (Pratik Gandhi) and Rajveer (Ranveer Brar). It focused on how Manzar hid his sexuality from his Baai (his grandmother, played by Tanuja). One of the most talked-about scenes from the short included an awkward but passionate kiss between the leading stars.

Talking about the scene, Mehta revealed that the scene was always meant to be innocent and awkward. He added, "The intention was not to titilate. And one must understand, the character of Manzu comes from years of repression. He is not going to suddenly get up and start kissing like Dean Martin. It was an attempt to show that repression."

Doctor Strange 2 OTT Release Date And Time: Benedict Cumberbatch's Solo Release Set To Hit Disney+ Hotstar

He told Hindustan Times that many reached out to him asking why the scene was awkward, to which he said, "'I'm glad you see it is awkward'. When you meet somebody for the first time, you feel passionate but you won't have that perfect kiss." Mehta added that he wanted to show progression and didn't understand why people needed it to be perfect.

The short has been loved and praised by fans and critics across the nation. The short marked Hansal Mehta's second collaboration with Pratik Gandhi after Scam 1992.

Apart from Baai, Modern Love: Mumbai also features shorts My Beautiful Wrinkles by Alankrita Shrivastava, I Love Thane by Dhruv Sehgal, Mumbai Dragon by Vishal Bhardwaj, Raat Rani by Shonali Bose, and Cutting Chai by Nupur Asthana. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.