Exclusive! The Buckingham Murders Release Date: Here's When Kareena Kapoor Starrer Will Hit The Big Screens

The
Buckingham
Murders
Release
Date:
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
is
currently
busy
garnering
praises
for
her
performance
in
the
recently
released
film
Crew.
The
movie
has
taking
a
bumper
opening
at
the
box
office,
and
on
its
day
one,
it
has
collected
Rs.
10
crore
which
is
excellent.
Kareena
has
proved
stardom
with
many
films
and
has
also
proved
her
mettle
as
an
actor.
She
is
very
well
balancing
between
movies
that
are
masala
entertainers
and
films
that
are
high-on
content.
While
Crew
is
a
proper
Bollywood
potboiler,
Bebo's
next
film
is
very
different.
She
will
be
seen
in
The
Buckingham
Murders
which
is
also
produced
by
her.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Hansal
Mehta,
and
it
has
been
doing
rounds
at
the
film
festivals.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
Hansal
Mehta
and
when
asked
him
about
the
release
date
of
The
Buckingham
Murders,
the
filmmaker
said,
"We
are
right
now
working
on
a
release
date.
There
are
some
streaming
commitments
and
basis
on
that
we
will
decide.
But,
it
will
release
somewhere
between
July
and
August
this
year.
It
had
a
festival
run
and
I
can't
wait
to
share
the
film
with
all
of
you."
The
first
look
posters
of
the
film
were
released
last
year,
and
there
have
been
reports
that
the
movie
has
received
a
great
response
at
the
film
festivals.
We
are
sure
fans
of
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
can't
wait
to
watch
The
Buckingham
Murders.
Meanwhile,
apart
from
The
Buckingham
Murders,
the
actress
also
has
Singham
Again
lined
up
which
is
slated
to
hit
the
big
screens
on
15th
August
2024.
The
movie,
which
is
directed
by
Rohit
Shetty,
also
stars
Ajay
Devgn,
Ranveer
Singh,
Tiger
Shroff,
Deepika
Padukone,
Arjun
Kapoor,
and
Akshay
Kumar.
Talking
about
Hansal
Mehta,
his
series
Lootere
was
recently
released
on
Disney+
Hotstar,
and
he
is
also
working
on
another
series
titled
Gandhi.