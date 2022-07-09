Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power New Clip Hints At Beginning Of The Journey, Teaser To Release On July 14

Amazon
Prime
Video
today
dropped
a
60-second
sneak
peek
of
the
highly
anticipated
series
The
Lord
of
the
Rings:
The
Rings
of
Power.
The
official
new
teaser
of
the
Amazon
Original
series
is
all
set
to
be
out
on
July
14.
The
highly
anticipated
series
premieres
exclusively
on
Prime
Video
in
more
than
240
countries
and
territories
around
the
world.
J.R.R.
Tolkien's
fabled
Second
Age
of
Middle-earth's
history
takes
center
stage
in
this
epic
drama
set
thousands
of
years
before
the
events
of
The
Hobbit
and
The
Lord
of
the
Rings
books.
In
this:
60s
sneak
peek,
an
ominous
sign
in
the
night
sky
raises
questions
for
the
inhabitants
of
Middle-earth.