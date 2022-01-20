Amazon Unveils The Title To Anticipated Show Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the title of its anticipate show based on J R R Tolkien's Lord Of The Ring books. The full title of the drama was announced on Wednesday (January 19) as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in a small clip released by the makers.

The video clip shows the ring of the dark lord being forged while the tale of all the rings given to the Drawf, Elves, Humans and the dark lord is recited by the narrator in the background. Producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay revealed in a statement that the show will unite "all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age," across different ages.

The show will reportedly explore how the rings were forged, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the tale of Numenor and the last alliance of Elves and Men. Take a look at the video,

The series is reportedly set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's famed The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit fantasy-adventure novels, which were later turned into movie adaptations. It Prime Video show will follow new and familiar characters confronting the "long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth."

The streaming series will debut on September 2, 2022, with a large ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Sophia Nomvete and Lloyd Owen. The show's filming has been underway in New Zealand since August 2021. It was also where the filming of director Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and prequel The Hobbit film trilogies took place.