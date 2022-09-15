LOTR: The Rings of Power Episode 3 Review: Series Continues To Weave Its Magic Spell

Rating: 3.5 /5

Cast: Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Lloyd Owen, Maxim Baldry, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh

Written: Jason Cahill & Justin Doble

Director: Wayne Che Yip

Runtime: 67 mins.

It's the third episode and this oh-so-faithful Tolkien adaptation is slowly and steadily gaining momentum. Peter Jackson's shadow also continues to hover around the series in terms of craft, setting, pacing, production design and cinematography.

It's a special kind of leisurely world building with abundant spectacle. Of course, that is 'the highest standard' we have come to expect from a Tolkien adaptation.

In the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we were introduced to the First Age and Finrod, one of Galadriel's brothers. When Finrod is killed in battle by Orcs, Galadriel sets out on her mission to destroy Sauron - even going against her own people. The hunt for Sauron is advancing steadily.

Having established the realms of men, dwarves, harfoots, elves while Orcs and sea monsters challenge their well-being, we approach the next chapter with great expectations. So many characters have been introduced and there are obviously quite a few more to come. The visuals continue to be stunningly enchanting and the performances, perfectly etched. This episode is filled with exposition though and is therefore slowly and steadily building up its steam.

This episode, the title of which is taken from the name Orcs give the mysterious bad guy Arondir, introduces us to a new culture - Numenor.

We get to see their lifestyles, experience their rules and meet up with their ruling hierarchy as Galadriel and Halbrand are their captives now. The once Elf-friendly Numenoreans are now Elf haters. So it comes as no surprise that Galadriel is a captive here. Halbrand doesn't appear to be the bad guy but one can't really express an opinion either way this early in the series.

We get an inkling of his developing relationship with Galadriel but isn't she supposed to be married to Celebron as per Tolkien's tome?

In this episode we also get to learn a bit about Arondir and The Southlands; and the Harfoots and their mysterious stranger. We get introduced to new characters Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and Isildur (Maxim Baldry), while there is some bit of progression with characters like Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) and Nori (Markella Kavenagh).

The cinematography is as breathtaking as expected - blending the grandiose with the dramatic using sweeping shots and close-ups. We get to see some spectacular fight sequences involving Halbrand and the Numenoreans as well as the Elves against their Orc captors. It's all quite vivid, in perfect accord with Tolkien's words and vision.

The parallel plotting allows for greater depth and potential for the climactic meeting of different forces. Deliberately slow paced this episode allows for greater immersion into the dynamics at play here.

With the third episode of LOTR, we get a macro picture of all the major stories, players, and geographical locations and we can certainly expect some interesting skirmishes to follow in the subsequent episodes.