 »   »   » Adventures Of Omanakuttan Box Office: Final Kerala Collections

Adventures Of Omanakuttan, the Asif Ali starrer, directed by debutant Rohith VS bagged the tag of one of the best movies of Asif Ali, so far. The actor, gained lot of appreciation for the portrayal of the lead character in the movie.

In fact, the film, which hit the theatres on May 19, 2017 had a slow start at the box office. But, with the flow of amazing positive reviews and the social media support that it received, Adventures Of Omanakuttan went on to make a mark at the box office.



If reports are to be believed, Adventures Of Omanakuttan has almost completed its run in Kerala. According to the trade reports, this Asif Ali starrer has managed to fetch approximately 7.2 Crores from its full run in Kerala.



Definitely, the movie could be given a hit tag and it is a great achievement for a film like this, which came in to the theatres, without much hype and hoolah and also had to face tight competitions from other releases.



It is a fact that the film deserved a bit more, considering the quality of the movie. Apart from Asif Ali, Adventures Of Omanakuttan also featured actors like Bhavana, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajon, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurupp etc., in key roles.