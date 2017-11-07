 »   »   » Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie: DON'T MISS The First Look Poster Of The Movie!

Anushka Shetty, the popular South Indian actress has scaled newer heights post her phenomenal portrayal of Devasena in the Baahubali series. The actress has established a huge fan base of her own in Kerala, as well.

Today (November 07, 2017), Anushka Shetty is celebrating her birthday and the makers of Bhaagamathie, which is the actress's upcoming film has given a big surprise to all of her fans.

The team has revealed the first look poster of Bhaagamathie, which will have a Malayalam version, as well. In this particular poster, Anushka Shetty is seen holding a hammer and also bruises could be seen on her face.

Well, it seems like Bhaagamathie will feature yet another power-packed performance of Anushka Shetty. Reportedly, the shooting of the film has already been completed. The makers of the film are yet to give out an official announcement regarding the release date of the movie.

Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie also features a long list of Malayalam actors in it. Popular young actor Unni Mukundan will be seen essaying a crucial role in the film.

Apart from Unni Mukundan, actor Jayaram also essays a pivotal role in the film. His new look for the film had gained attention. Actress Asha Sarath is also a part of the cast list. Bhaagamathie has been directed by G Asok.