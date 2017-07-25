 »   »   » Nivin Pauly Is One Lucky Actor... But Why?

Nivin Pauly, the young crowd-puller is going through the best phase of his career, thanks to his exception choices of films. Now, Nivin has also been considered as the luckiest actor of the younger generation.

The reason behind this statement is not the actor's recent successes or upcoming project, but it is his heroines. Interestingly, Nivin is all set to romance the biggest star actresses of South Indian industry, Nayantara, and Trisha Krishnan, in his upcoming projects.

Nayantara is all set to team up with Nivin Pauly for the first time, for the upcoming entertainer Love Action Drama. The highly anticipated movie will mark the directorial debut of the popular young actor Dhyan Sreenivasan.

It is the first collaboration of Nayantara, with an actor from the younger generation of Mollywood. She has only worked with the senior actors of Malayalam cinema, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Jayaram, in the past.

Trisha Krishnan, on the other hand, is making her Mollywood debut with the upcoming Nivin Pauly starring Shyamaprasad movie, Hey Jude. Trisha will be seen as Nivin's love interest in the movie, which is said to be a love story.

Nivin Pauly will also be joining hands with Amala Paul, who is another popular actress of Southern cinema, for the upcoming epic drama Kayamkulam Kochunni. The duo has earlier shared the screen in Rajesh Pillai's Mili.