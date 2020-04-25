Actor Ravi Vallathol Passes Away!

Ravi Vallathol, the senior actor who rose to fame with some highly memorable characters he played in the silver screen and mini screen, passed away. The 67-year-old breathed his last on April 25, Saturday at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Reportedly, Ravi Vallathol was suffering from a serious health condition from the past few years.

The actor, who had taken retirement from the film industry due to health issues, has been running a charitable trust named Thanal for the differently-abled children. Ravi Vallathol is survived by wife Geetha Lakshmi. The last rights of the senior actor will be performed at his residence in Vazhuthakad, Thiruvananthapuram.

Mammootty, the megastar who is a close friend of Ravi Vallathol, expressed grief over the actor's demise through an emotional social media post. The senior actor recalled how Ravi approached him for an interview with Doordarshan after he received his first Kerala State Film Award. The duo has shared the screen in several popular films including the acclaimed movie Mathilukal.

Ravi Vallathol, who was born as Raveendranathan, is the son of the veteran theater artist TN Gopinathan Nair and Mini. He was the grand-nephew of the legendary poet, Vallathol Narayana Menon. The actor, who did his post-graduation is sociology, began his career as an employee in the News department of Doordarshan.

He made his acting debut with the television serial Vaitharani, which was directed by P Bhaskaran. Later, Ravi Vallathol made his movie debut and played pivotal roles in several popular films. He established a successful collaboration with the veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan and joined hands with him for seven highly acclaimed films.

Ravi has acted in several popular films including Mathilukal, Kottayam Kunjachan, God Father, Vishnu Lokam, Sargam, Commissioner, and so on. In the small screen, the senior actor has played notable roles in the popular mega serials Sree Guruvayoorappan, Vasundhara Medicals, Manal Saagram, Parijaatham, American Dreams, and so on.