Suresh Gopi's Kaaval: The Official Teaser Crosses 1 Million Views!

Suresh Gopi, the action superstar revealed the much-awaited official teaser of Kaaval, his upcoming project on his 61st birthday (June 26, 2020). The highly promising official teaser of Kaaval recently crossed 1 million views on YouTube. The exciting update was revealed by the makers of Kaaval through the official social media handles of the movie, recently.

The official teaser of the Nithin Renji Panicker directorial features the central character played by Suresh Gopi. He is severely injured and has a bandage near his right eye, but still pulls out a revolver from his back, hinting that he is ready for a face-off anytime. The sequences are narrated with a punch dialogue, which insists it is the calm before a storm.

Kaaval is said to be an action thriller, which is set in the backdrop of the Idukki. The movie will feature Renji Panicker, the popular writer-actor in a pivotal role. Both Suresh Gopi and Renji Panicker are said to be appearing in two different get-ups in the Nithin Renji Panicker, which travels through two different timelines.