Kerala Actor Abduction Case: Additional Special Sessions Court To Resume Trial On February 16

Almost after two weeks of halt, Additional Special Sessions Court will resume trial in the 2017 actor abduction case on February 16. The decision came after the court held a sitting on Wednesday (February 10, 2021) to decide the date to resume the trial. The trial was kept on hold after Philip Varghese, the counsel of actor Dileep tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, the actor is one of the accused in the controversial case.

Though Philip Varghese has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment, senior lawyer B Raman Pillai will be representing Dileep when the trial resumes.

Also, on February 15, the court will be considering the petition filed by the 10th accused in the case Vishnu, seeking permission for becoming an approver. Vishnu was accused of bringing a mobile phone to jail and handing it over to the first accused Pulser Suni. When the trial resumes, the court will pronounce its order on a plea seeking to quash the bail granted to Dileep.

In the trial which began in January 2020, as many as 82 witnesses have been probed so far. Reportedly, more than 200 witnesses still need to be examined, which will be done in the days to come. For the unversed, the case was registered in February 2017, after a leading actress was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in a moving car. Dileep, who is best known as Malayalam's 'Janapriya Nayakan' (Audience's favourite actor), was arrested after being suspected as the key conspirator of the shocking incident.

