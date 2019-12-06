Chola Movie Review: This Slow Paced Thriller Is Raw And Disturbing!

Rating: 3.0 /5

Chola is the crime thriller which is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. The movie, which revolves around one of the most frightening issues our society faces today, features Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, and newcomer Akhil Viswanath, in the lead roles. Nimisha, the leading lady has won the Kerala State Film Award of 2019, for her performance in Chola.

Did the Sanal Kumar Sasidharan movie meet the expectations of the audiences? Read Chola movie review here to know...

Plot

A schoolgirl named Janaki (Nimisha Sajayan) who hails from the high-ranges elopes with her boyfriend (Akhil Vishwanath) to the city for a one day ride. The young couple is accompanied by a much older man whom the boy calls Aashan (Joju George). Chola narrates what happens to the trio during the fateful journey.

Script & Direction

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has directed the movie, as well as co-written the script along with KV Manikandan. Chola is a film that has been made in the much-talked signature style of the director. The movie deals with a highly relevant social issue and presents it with all its rawness. The writer-director duo has made a conscious effort to stay away from the gimmicks of commercial cinema, which makes the movie a highly appealing yet deeply disturbing experience.

The director has opted for a slow-paced narrative and minimal dialogues, which makes it rawer and even frightening at certain points. All these factors make Chola a movie experience that is only recommended to the audiences who loved the previous works of Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.

Performances

Nimisha Sajayan, who appears as Janaki once again proves that she is one of the finest acting talents of the Malayalam cinema with her brilliant performance. The actress's portrayal of the weak, vulnerable teenager is the soul of the movie.

Joju George, who has appeared as Aashan, simply steals the show with his menacing screen presence and excellent underplay. Akhil Vishwanath makes a decent acting debut with his appealing performance as Janaki's spineless boyfriend.

Technical Aspects

The exceptional visuals by cinematographer Ajith Aacharya make Chola a captivating theatre experience. Basil CJ and Sergey Cheremisinov's music adds the perfect mood to the captivating thriller.

Verdict

Chola is a slow-paced thriller that stands out with its raw, impactful yet deeply disturbing narrative and extraordinary performance. Watch this movie if you like the signature making style of director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.