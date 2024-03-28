Siren OTT Release Date And Platform: Find Out When And Where To Watch Jayam Ravi's Movie Online

Siren
OTT
Release:
'Siren'
features
Jayam
Ravi
and
Keerthy
Suresh
in
the
lead
roles,
with
Anthony
Bhagyaraj
serving
as
both
the
writer
and
director.
The
film
hit
theatres
on
February
16,
2024.
In
November
of
last
year,
'Siren'
released
its
teaser,
providing
a
1-minute
and
38-second
preview
of
the
storyline.
The
film
stars
Jayam
Ravi
as
a
convict
serving
time
for
murder,
with
Keerthy
Suresh
portraying
the
leading
lady.
Anupama
Parameshwaran,
Samuthirakani,
Yogi
Babu,
and
Tulasi
also
play
significant
roles
in
the
movie.
While
the
teaser
doesn't
explicitly
disclose
the
mission,
it
offers
a
glimpse
into
the
action-packed
adventure
following
Jayam
Ravi's
character's
release
on
parole.
Yogi
Babu
joins
the
cast
as
a
cop,
expected
to
inject
humour
into
the
storyline,
delighting
the
audience.
Siren
Synopsis
A
former
ambulance
driver
turned
criminal
eagerly
anticipates
his
release
from
prison.
After
14
years,
he
finally
gets
the
chance
to
step
out
of
jail
on
parole.
'Siren'
Trailer
The
makers
released
the
trailer
for
"Siren" on
February
7,
featuring
Jayam
Ravi
and
Keerthy
Suresh.
The
trailer
unveils
Jayam
Ravi
as
an
ambulance
driver
accused
of
murder,
leading
to
his
imprisonment.
Upon
parole,
he
faces
a
tumultuous
journey
as
hidden
mysteries
surface,
compelling
him
to
vindicate
himself.
Adding
to
the
complexity,
he
encounters
Keerthy
Suresh's
character,
a
determined
cop
who
believes
in
his
guilt
and
challenges
him
relentlessly.
Siren
OTT
Release
Date
And
Platform
Fans
of
Tamil
cinema
are
in
for
a
treat
as
the
highly
anticipated
Tamil
crime
thriller
"Siren," starring
Jayam
Ravi,
Keerthy
Suresh,
and
Anupama
Parameswaran,
is
set
to
make
its
digital
streaming
debut
on
Disney
Plus
Hotstar
on
April
11.
While
an
official
announcement
is
still
pending,
eager
audiences
can
look
forward
to
immersing
themselves
in
this
gripping
narrative.
'Siren' Cast
And
Crew
The
movie
boasts
a
stellar
cast,
featuring
Jayam
Ravi,
Keerthy
Suresh,
Anupama
Parameshwaran,
Samuthirakani,
Yogi
Babu,
and
Tulasi.
GV
Prakash
Kumar
is
the
music
composer,
Selva
Kumar
SK
serves
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Ruben
is
the
editor.
Dhilip
Subbarayan
manages
the
stunt
choreography.
Produced
by
Sujatha
Vijayakumar.