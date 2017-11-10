 »   »   » Popular Actress Namitha All Set To Tie The Knot!

Popular actress Namitha, who carved a place of her own in the Tamil film industry, is all set to tie the knot soon. Namitha herself has confirmed the marriage news and she will tie the knot with Veera, her longtime friend.

The announcement regarding Namitha's marriage was made through a video posted on the handle of Raiza, who shot to fame with the first edition of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Through the video, Namitha announced her marriage date, as well. Reportedly, Namitha and Veer will tie the knot on November 24, 2017. The actress also sought the love, support and the blessings of the audiences.

Namitha, started off her film career in the Telugu film industry and later on she went on to become a popular face in the Tamil film industry. The actress made her entry to Kollywood with the film Engal Anna, in which she played the role of the leading lady.

Later she went on to appear in Kannada and Malayalam films, as well. Most recently, she was seen in the blockbuster Malayalam movie Pulimurugan.

We would like to take this opportunity to wish the actress the best of wishes for her entry to a new phase in the life..