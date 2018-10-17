India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Vijay 63: AGS Entertainment Not Happy About Having Atlee As Director Over Plagiarism Issues?

    In 2017, Atlee became the toast of Kollywood when his action-entertainer Mersal opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received favourable reviews from the 'Thalapathy Army'. Featuring T-town's 'Thalapathy' Vijay in the lead role, it clicked with the masses thanks to the star's lively on-screen antics and his awesome on-screen getups. Shortly after Mersal became a hit, Atlee was roped in to direct Vijay 63 for AGS Entertainment. And, as expected, this created a great deal of buzz in the film industry.

    Now, it seems that Atlee is on the verge of being dropped from the film. The buzz is that AGS Entertainment is not happy about Atlee's association with the project. And, the reason behind this is that the director is currently involved in a plagiarism controversy.

    Vijay And Atlee

    Recently, producer Five Star Kathiresan had claimed that Mersal is a copy of Moondru Mugam. Similarly, his films Raja Rani and Theri too have often been trolled for being plagiarised from various films. To make matters worse, the latest rumours suggest that the script of Vijay 63 is similar to that of Rajinikanth's Petta. All in all, the general feeling is that these issues have not gone down well with the people behind AGS Entertainment.

     This is a developing situation and it remains to be seen what happens next.

