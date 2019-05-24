Neeya 2 Full Movie Leaked To Download By Tamilrockers On Day 1; Links Go Viral!

Hit By Piracy

As far as piracy is concerned, most of the Tamil movies of the recent times have been hit by the same and it continues as an impending problem. Neeya 2, one among the major releases of this week has also been hit by piracy.

Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers

What has left the audiences shocked is that the Neeya 2 full movie has been leaked online for free download. This has happened on the first day of theatrical release and that too upon the completion of the first shows.

Prospects Of Neeya 2

Neeya 2 is a romantic horror movie and such films have found takers among the audiences. With huge star cast featuring actors like Jai, Raai Laxmi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Catherine Teresa, the film is expected to gain popularity with the masses and garner collections.

Can It Overcome The Hurdle?

Many of the recent Tamil movies have bravely faced the threats posed by piracy and overcome the hurdle by doing good business in theatres. Let us hope that Neeya 2 will also join that bandwagon and emerge victorious.