Vishnu Vishal Gets Engaged To Jwala Gutta, Actor Says ‘New Start To Life’

Ratsasan actor Vishnu Vishal has surprised his fans and followers with the latest post on his social media handle. The actor apparently shared a few pictures with ace badminton player Jwala Gutta, wherein she flaunted a special ring on the occasion of her 37th birthday. The actor was seen seeking blessings for the new start of their lives and thanked his close friend for arranging an engagement ring.

Vishnu Vishal captioned the picture as, "Happy birthday @Guttajwala New start to LIFE..

Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..

Need all your love n blessings guys.. #newbeginnings thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night. #EngagementRingJugaad."

Interacting with Hyderabad Times post engagement, the actor said that the proposal was a spontaneous gesture and thankfully Jwala said yes. He said, "I wanted to do something special for Jwala for her birthday and then at the spur of the moment, I thought why not surprise her by popping the question. It was something we had discussed before and last night, it just felt like the right moment. It was a spontaneous gesture and thankfully, she said yes." On the other hand, Jwala stated that it was truly a special surprise and the moment feels surreal to her.

On a related note, Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal of lately made it to the headlines for a few pictures that went viral on social media, on the occasion of the actor's birthday. Apparently, the badminton star had travelled to Chennai to give a special surprise to the Kathanayagan actor then.

Notably, Vishnu Vishal was earlier married to Rajini Natraj, daughter of actor K Natraj (December 2, 2010). The duo decided to part ways in 2018 due to undisclosed reasons. They have a three-year-old son Aryan from the marriage.

