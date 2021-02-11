MX Player And Applause Entertainment Drop Trailer For Upcoming Female Cop Drama Series ‘Vadham’

Mumbai, February 10, 2021: Applause Entertainment and MX Player today unveiled the mesmerizing trailer for their upcoming original crime thriller series, Vadham. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Tasa Media, the series stars Shruthi Hariharan, Ashwathy Ravikumar, Preethisha Lakshmanam, Semmalar Annam, Vivek Rajagopal, MJ Sriram, Divya and Krishnamoorthy in pivotal roles. The series will premiere on MX Player and has been written and directed by Venkatesh Babu.

Watch the Vadham official trailer here...

The exhilarating is centered on Sakthi Pandian, a young and honest female police inspector assigned to an all-women's police station and is determined to solve the murder of an influential politician's close aide. The investigation soon turns murky and Sakthi also starts facing difficulties in her personal life due to various issues in her relationship. The twists in the way complicate things further leaving Sakthi in an ethical dilemma with very few options to choose from.

The series adds to the varied offering from Applause Entertainment including 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', 'Criminal Justice', 'Bhaukaal', 'Hostages', and 'City of Dreams' and premiers on 12th February exclusively on MX Player.

