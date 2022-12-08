Bigg Boss Tamil 6: BB Fans Condemn The BB Editors For Trimming The Performance Videos Of Ayesha And Shivin.

The Big Boss Tamil season 6 was launched in October with 21 contestants. While some contestants were chastised for their behaviour in the house, others made a name for themselves by excelling at the tasks.Yet the show has been receiving mixed responses from the audience. Netizens have frequently mocked the producers for not selecting interesting contestants who could play the game effectively and for not introducing new tasks that could showcase the true talent of the housemates.

Among the contestants who were critically acclaimed are Shivin and Ayesha. Nevertheless of the task, Shivin was always seen giving her best. The contestants who were evicted from the show also opined that Shivin has brighter prospects to win the show.

Meanwhile, Ayesha, who was initially chastised for making rude remarks to the housemates as well as the show's host Kamal Haasan, responded by changing her attitude toward the housemates. She was also seen working hard and enthusiastically on her assigned tasks. All these have increased her fandom on social media.

However, Ayesha is on the nomination list now, and the unofficial polls reveal she is in the danger zone with fewer votes as compared to other nominees.

Meanwhile, Big Boss announced a fun task yesterday in which the housemates were assigned a role to play. While everyone tried to entertain the housemates, Ayesha and Shivin were highly appreciated for enacting their roles to the dot, even while they had a very little scope to perform.

However, their segment was cut or not shown in the one-hour episode. Instead, the focus was on Ram, ADK, and others who were considered boring contestants, according to the BB fans.

The performance videos of Ayesha and Shivin have been going rounds on social media, and their fans are admiring them for their brilliant performance.

They hope that repeating the above will make performances get forgotten. It won't.#BiggBossTamil6 — Bigg Boss Videos & Updates (@BBFollower7) December 7, 2022

climax dhan highlight ! 😂❤️



she recreated STR’s one of the most popular scenes 🔥 #Ayesha #BiggBossTamil6 pic.twitter.com/abiUrsRflE — kia ☆ (@jyozy0) December 7, 2022

#Ayesha rocking perfomance 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️



Got 6000 BB currency for her performance👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥❤️



Still #Myna🤡🤡 full of jealous towards #Ayesha that she performed well and didn't gave money yet



Hats off #Ayesha you rocked the stage❤️❤️🔥👏👏#BiggBossTamil6 pic.twitter.com/eMEnWOS2Bh — stunner_shot111 (@DHONIKRISH213) December 7, 2022

Netizens criticised the Bigg Boss editors for being biassed by focusing on non-performing contestants to save them from elimination, and eventually Ayesha would receive the least votes. In fact, yesterday, #Ayesha was trending on social media for this reason. Let us wait until the weekend to know who will be evicted this week.

The show airs on Vijay Television and is available on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. A 24/7 live broadcast is also available on the OTT platform for fans to watch the proceedings whenever they want. Stay tuned with us to get more exciting updates about the reality show.