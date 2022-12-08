Bigg Boss Tamil 6: These Two Contestants Are Likely To Be Evicted This Week

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is nearing its 70th day, and yet the show has been receiving mixed responses from the audience. Netizens have frequently mocked the producers for not selecting interesting contestants who could play the game effectively and for not introducing new tasks that could showcase the true talent of the housemates.

It can be seen that the makers are introducing similar tasks in all six seasons. However, the show has been dull. Thanks to the nonsensical fights, backbiting, and arguments among the contestants. Nevertheless, we are seeing contestants get eliminated week after week. On Sunday's episode, Kamal Haasan, the show's host, announces the name of the contestant who received the fewest votes from viewers and will be evicted from the house.

However, the unofficial polls and news reports have always been going around on social media much earlier than the official elimination occurs. The predictions based on the unofficial polls have always been nearly accurate in predicting the contestants who are in danger zones and the contestants who might get evicted from the house.

Accordingly, the unofficial poll conducted by Tamilglitz suggests that Azeem, Janany, and Kathiravan have received the highest votes and are in the safe zone. So, the chances for them to get evicted this week are pretty low.

Speaking of which, we also have the names of contestants who are in the danger zone. Ram, Ayesha, and ADK are those who are in danger as they have received the lowest number of votes.

Ironically, in another poll conducted on Twitter, Ram and Janany were the contestants who were predicted to get evicted.

In either case, Ram is likely to get evicted this week.

Earlier last week, Kamal Haasan announced that there would be a double eviction this week.

So the second contestant who is more likely to get evicted could be either Ayesha or Janany, as these contestants have been receiving criticism for not playing the game effectively.

Yet, a few other contestants who are non-performing have escaped the nominations for this week, claim netizens. Of them, Amuthavanan, Manikanta, and Rachitha are the ones who have been receiving flak from the audiences almost every week for not being as compulsive as their fellow housemates.Bigg

Meanwhile, fans are hoping for a wild card entry this week. Rumours are going around that Rachitha's husband, Dinesh, VJ Parvathy, or an ex-BB contestant from the first season could enter the house.

The show airs on Vijay Television and is available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. A 24/7 live broadcast is also available on the OTT platform for fans to watch the proceedings whenever they want. Stay tuned with us to get more exciting updates about the reality show.